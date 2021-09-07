Help wanted: Substitute teachers for Tulsa Public Schools

In a public plea at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist repeated her call for more substitute teachers in order to continue offering in-person classes across the district.

Since classes started on Aug. 19, three TPS campuses have temporarily switched to distance learning due to staffing shortages, including a lack of substitute teachers.

“I want to make sure people know that our school teams are doing everything they can to avoid that situation,” Gist said. “We are committed to sustaining in-person teaching and learning in a safe environment. However, if we can’t do it, then we have to consider suspending in-person classes.”

The most recent campus to temporarily switch to distance learning was Webster Middle and High School, which had to suspend in-person classes Tuesday when 16 teachers called in absent and only four substitute teachers were available. District officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the west Tulsa school will be back in person on Wednesday.