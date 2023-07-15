¿Hay una profesora de español en la casa?

Ou que diriez-vous d’un professeur de français?

Oder ein Deutschlehrer?

In other words: Are there any world language teachers around?

According to a 2022 report compiled by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the number of students completing traditional teacher preparation program for world language education dropped by 44% nationwide between 2008 and 2019.

By comparison, the number of students completing a degree for special education dipped by 4%, and the number of students completing a degree in science education or math education dropped by 27%.

“These degree programs are a direct line to employment,” Mike Chanslor said. “I know some students are worried about that. I understand that we are talking teacher pay, but if they have interest, there are jobs to be had. A lot of our students, ... they forget about programs like language.”

Chanslor is the dean of Northeastern State University’s College of Liberal Arts, which houses the school’s two world language education programs.

Those two programs — Cherokee education and Spanish education — had a combined three graduates in 2022. By comparison, NSU awarded 61 undergraduate degrees in elementary education, 36 for early childhood education, 19 for science education and 10 each for special education and math education that same year.

The world language education degree programs at the state’s two research universities had similar numbers. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the world language education programs at the University of Oklahoma had two graduates in 2022.

As per data provided by the university, Oklahoma State University has awarded three degrees in foreign language education since fall 2020.

Despite the dearth of teachers, state statute requires students to take at least two years of either a world language or computer technology coursework to graduate from high school.

Acknowledging the ongoing need in Oklahoma and beyond for teachers in those disciplines, NSU has been actively promoting its two language education programs as part of its outreach and recruitment efforts despite the small enrollment numbers, Chanslor said.

“We’re extending resources for classes that are smaller than we would normally keep,” he said. “However, we want to do that. We’re committed to offering Spanish education and Cherokee education. Cherokee in particular is so integral to our identity that we are going to continue to support that program.”

‘It’s not for everybody’

Among the handful of students in NSU’s Cherokee education program is Kynze Ross. A senior from Salina, Ross transferred to NSU’s Tahlequah campus from Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, specifically for the language education program.

Ross said she knew early on that she wanted to be a teacher. However, she readily admitted that it has been challenging to learn not only how to be a teacher, but also how to teach while simultaneously building fluency in her second language and developing confidence in her ability to switch back and forth between English and Cherokee.

“It’s not easy,” Ross said. “It’s not for everybody.”

Although she said she is grateful for the support and camaraderie that has developed among the small number of students in her degree program, Ross said she is worried about finding experienced language teachers to turn to for professional guidance once she steps in front of a classroom of students.

Of the 4,410 emergency teaching certifications issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Education between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 103 were for a world language. Along with 86 just for Spanish, emergency teaching credentials were also issued for French, German, Chinese, Latin, Cherokee and sign language.

That figure does not include the 108 emergency certificates issued to English as a Second Language teachers.

“There’s maybe three or four of us on campus, so we’re our own little support system,” Ross said. “But we want to be able to talk to more educators who have that background ... so we have a better idea of their struggles and experiences in this field.”

Along with providing new certified teachers an additional $6,000 sign-on bonus for the coming school year, TPS is among the area districts that have brought in emergency certified teachers in an effort to bolster language departments. The district is also offering classes through a web-based course-sharing platform at three high schools for graduate credit and one for elective credit.

For potential emergency-certified language teachers whose academic credentials are in another discipline and their first language is something other than the one they are applying to teach, TPS’ interview process includes having a conversation in the language they are seeking to teach. The length of that screening conversation varies on a site by site basis, though, said Laura Grisso, head of the district’s Language and Cultural Services Department.

Casting a wider net

Although all the secondary world language openings for the coming school year were filled before the end of June, TPS still had a handful of teaching vacancies among its elementary dual-language programs, she said.

TPS offers dual language instruction for Spanish and English at eight elementary schools and one middle school, plus Spanish immersion at Eisenhower and Zarrow and French immersion at Eisenhower.

Teacher recruitment efforts have even gone abroad, with TPS set to bring in 13 Spanish language teachers from Spain in 2023-24 through a memorandum of understanding between the state and the Spanish embassy to facilitate visas for visiting teachers.

A similar agreement for French teachers has also been in place for several years, but unlike the state’s memoranda of understanding with the embassies in Spain and Taiwan that covered those entire countries, it has only covered educators from one specific region in France.

“That made it difficult because if there were interested candidates in another region in France or in another French-speaking country, we had no way to help them come over because they needed visa sponsorship,” Grisso said, noting that the district was notified by the Oklahoma State Department of Education that a new agreement was reached this spring to facilitate expanded international teacher recruitment efforts.

Meanwhile, Ross is preparing for her senior year at NSU. She does not know yet where she will do her required classroom internship, but said she has already heard from a handful of school districts interested in offering her a teaching position, including some from out of state.

However, in order to better maintain her language skills through regular conversations with Cherokee speakers and access to an adult immersion program, she wants to stay in northeastern Oklahoma.

“Home is home,” she said. “And right now, home is where I’m needed the most.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.