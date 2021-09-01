Hawthorne Elementary to stay in distance learning Thursday

Citing staff absences, Tulsa Public Schools’ Hawthorne Elementary School will remain in distance learning on Thursday.
In-person classes at the north Tulsa elementary school, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, were canceled Wednesday after five of its 15 teachers called in absent.
A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools said some of Wednesday’s absences were “pro-active quarantines” among teachers who were experiencing symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19 or another illness.
However, she declined to describe those absences as close-contact exposure quarantines, which apply to people who are within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more.
“We have protocols in place for if and when there is close contact on campus,” TPS spokeswoman Lauren Partain said. “If someone was exposed at school, they would have already been contacted directly.”
A letter posted to the school's website and Facebook page says a decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. Grab-and-go meal service will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Hawthorne is the second Tulsa Public Schools campus to pause in-person classes in less than a week due to staff absences. Carnegie Elementary School had to cancel in-person instruction last Thursday and Friday after seven of its 23 teachers called in sick. TPS said those absences were not due to COVID-19 close-contact exposure quarantines.
When classes started on Aug. 19, the Tulsa district had 160 substitute teachers for the entire district, about 40% of what it would normally have prior to the onset of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Partain said the district is attempting to process recently submitted substitute teacher applications as quickly as possible to help alleviate the problem. However, even with that backlog, substitute teachers are still in short supply.
“We’re getting more applications, but we need more people, period,” Partain said.