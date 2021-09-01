Hawthorne Elementary to stay in distance learning Thursday

Citing staff absences, Tulsa Public Schools’ Hawthorne Elementary School will remain in distance learning on Thursday.

In-person classes at the north Tulsa elementary school, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, were canceled Wednesday after five of its 15 teachers called in absent.

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools said some of Wednesday’s absences were “pro-active quarantines” among teachers who were experiencing symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19 or another illness.

However, she declined to describe those absences as close-contact exposure quarantines, which apply to people who are within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more.

“We have protocols in place for if and when there is close contact on campus,” TPS spokeswoman Lauren Partain said. “If someone was exposed at school, they would have already been contacted directly.”

A letter posted to the school's website and Facebook page says a decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. Grab-and-go meal service will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.