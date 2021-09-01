 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawthorne Elementary to stay in distance learning Thursday
0 Comments

Hawthorne Elementary to stay in distance learning Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
090221-tul-nws-hawthorne-p1

Classes at Hawthorne Elementary School, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, were canceled Wednesday after five of its 15 teachers called in absent. Students will remain in distance learning on Thursday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Citing staff absences, Tulsa Public Schools’ Hawthorne Elementary School will remain in distance learning on Thursday.

In-person classes at the north Tulsa elementary school, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, were canceled Wednesday after five of its 15 teachers called in absent.

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools said some of Wednesday’s absences were “pro-active quarantines” among teachers who were experiencing symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19 or another illness.

However, she declined to describe those absences as close-contact exposure quarantines, which apply to people who are within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more.

“We have protocols in place for if and when there is close contact on campus,” TPS spokeswoman Lauren Partain said. “If someone was exposed at school, they would have already been contacted directly.”

A letter posted to the school's website and Facebook page says a decision about Friday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday. Grab-and-go meal service will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.

Hawthorne is the second Tulsa Public Schools campus to pause in-person classes in less than a week due to staff absences. Carnegie Elementary School had to cancel in-person instruction last Thursday and Friday after seven of its 23 teachers called in sick. TPS said those absences were not due to COVID-19 close-contact exposure quarantines.

When classes started on Aug. 19, the Tulsa district had 160 substitute teachers for the entire district, about 40% of what it would normally have prior to the onset of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Partain said the district is attempting to process recently submitted substitute teacher applications as quickly as possible to help alleviate the problem. However, even with that backlog, substitute teachers are still in short supply.

“We’re getting more applications, but we need more people, period,” Partain said.

Featured video: Tulsa Health Department leader gives COVID-19 update as schools prepare to open

Aug. 9, 2021 video. Tulsa Health Department's Bruce Dart addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban
Education

Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban

  • Updated

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights announced Monday that it is investigating whether the Oklahoma State Department of Education is blocking public school districts from meeting the educational needs of students with disabilities due to the terms of Senate Bill 658. #oklaed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News