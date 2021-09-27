 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawthorne Elementary in distance learning Tuesday
0 Comments

Hawthorne Elementary in distance learning Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second time in less than a month, Hawthorne Elementary School will be in distance learning Tuesday due to staff absences. 

The announcement was posted late Monday evening on the school’s website.  

Grab-and-go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne’s campus, located at 1105 E. 33rd St. North.

A decision about Wednesday’s classes will be announced by 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

The north Tulsa school also canceled in-person classes Sept. 1-3 after five of its 15 teachers called in absent. Since the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 19, staff absences and a dearth of substitutes have forced two other Tulsa Public Schools campuses to temporarily switch to distance learning, as well. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News