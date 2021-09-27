Hawthorne Elementary in distance learning Tuesday

For the second time in less than a month, Hawthorne Elementary School will be in distance learning Tuesday due to staff absences.

The announcement was posted late Monday evening on the school’s website.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne’s campus, located at 1105 E. 33rd St. North.

A decision about Wednesday’s classes will be announced by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The north Tulsa school also canceled in-person classes Sept. 1-3 after five of its 15 teachers called in absent. Since the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 19, staff absences and a dearth of substitutes have forced two other Tulsa Public Schools campuses to temporarily switch to distance learning, as well.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.