Tempers flared Monday night at Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting thanks in part to an Instagram post from a long-time vendor.

Among the items on Monday night’s consent agenda was the 2023-24 renewal of the school district’s agreement with City Year. Part of the AmeriCorps program, City Year has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools for a decade to provide tutors and mentors for students at multiple sites throughout the district.

However, a June 15 Instagram post from the organization highlighting nine books featuring LGBTQ+ characters in honor of Pride Month had board member E’Lena Ashley characterizing City Year as “politically charged” and questioning whether the district should continue that partnership.

“I am making this point because whether we agree with it or not, I want parents and citizens to know that these are the type of recommended book lists that they have,” she said.

Ashley’s objections based on the list of recommended books prompted tense exchanges both with Superintendent Deborah Gist and board member Diamond Marshall, who accused Ashley of wasting other board members’ time.

“You don’t support the humanity of our students,” Marshall said. “I am naming exactly what is happening right now. I don’t want to sit here and waste time on consent agenda items that you don’t actually care about when there are actual things we need to be discussing for the betterment of our students. There are security items we need to talk about, and also talking about security is really important, as is affirming the whole student.

“If you are here to represent the district you serve, that includes the LGBTQ community that you called the ‘LGBTQXYZ community,’ and it’s disgusting. I’m tired of it. I’m not going to sit here and listen to this hateful rhetoric any more.”

Despite Ashley’s opposition, the agreement with City Year was renewed for the coming school year, along with all other items on the consent agenda.

The frustration extended to citizens’ comments at the end of the night, as well.

An East Central High School senior drew boos and jeers from some in the crowd as he called for Ashley to resign, citing previous comments hostile to LGBTQ+ people and her affiliation with Moms For Liberty, a self-identified parents’ rights organization that has been deemed an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“We, the students of East Central High School, are disappointed by the lack of representation from our board member,” he said. “We value the importance of representation, and Ms. Ashley has failed to fulfill that crucial obligation.”

Citing safety concerns, the student declined to give his name and said he would be reaching out to Ashley in an effort to reiterate not only his concerns but those of his classmates, as well.

“We want to work together, but if we can’t do that, then I don’t know why she’s representing the east side, which has a large LGBTQ community and a large immigrant community,” the student said.

After the meeting, a handful of attendees heckled the student for his comments as he walked out of the Education Service Center.

Although efforts were made to address the jeers in real time Monday night, board President Stacey Woolley said Tuesday afternoon that the incident could have been handled better.

Along with apologizing to the student after the meeting, she said a greater emphasis will be placed on audience decorum at board meetings in the future. Along with reminding attendees at the beginning of each meeting of behavior expectations, Woolley did not rule out potentially enforcing a state statute adopted in 2021 that prohibits the deliberate disruption of public meetings conducted by government entities.

“I will never tolerate people booing someone speaking up during a meeting, especially a student,” she said. “It’s disrespectful, and, frankly, it’s damaging to the students who get up to speak or watch the meetings.”

Ashley said after the meeting that she did not remember making the remarks referenced by Marshall or the East Central student. She also said she had not been contacted by any students with concerns prior to Monday night’s meeting and would be open to meeting with them when classes resume.

“No one approached me about any of those concerns,” she said. “My main concern has always been about academics.”

