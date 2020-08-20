Correction: This story originally incorrectly reported that Berryhill had quarantined students. The story has been corrected.
A potential COVID-19 outbreak at Grove Public Schools has prompted the district to abandon in-person learning for the rest of August, while Glenpool has quarantined dozens after a middle school student tested positive this week.
Grove officials on Wednesday announced that two students and two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to numerous students and staff being placed under quarantine.
"Through contact tracing we were unable to isolate the potential exposure and spread throughout our district," according to a message on Grove's website.
Due to the potential of spread at multiple school sites, the district switched to distance learning Thursday and will continue until Aug. 30. In-person instruction will resume Aug. 31.
Teachers and staff members will continue to report to work daily to provide online education or an equitable option, the district states.
"We realize this news will inconvenience many," according to the district's post. "However, the health and safety of all of our school family must and always will be our priority."
Meanwhile, Glenpool Public Schools announced on Thursday that a middle school volleyball student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student last attended school on Monday, when she also participated in athletics.
The discovery led to the quarantine of 41 people, including the entire middle school volleyball team and two coaches. Affected students will need to spend at least 14 days in distance learning.
"If you have not received a phone call today from the school, your child has not been identified as being in close contact with the positive student," Glenpool officials said Thursday.
