Groups decry lack of funding, criticism of public education
Groups decry lack of funding, criticism of public education

State Capitol (copy)

The Oklahoma Capitol is pictured in January.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Representatives from grassroots organizations on Wednesday decried the lack of funding for public education and criticism of it.

The groups, which included the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee and the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, held a Capitol news conference to outline their concerns and issue calls to action.

Public schools are the predominate choice of Oklahoma families, with more than 90% of the students attending open public schools, said J.J. Burnam, a parent with three girls in Tulsa Public Schools and a parent of a Jenks Public Schools teacher.

More than 42,000 teachers chose to teach in public schools, he said.

“And yet, our elected state leaders and some appointees seem determined to turn the tables on Oklahoma families,” Burnam said. “Instead of supporting the open public school system that serves every community in Oklahoma, state leaders continue promoting a closed system and they are wrapping it in a catchy phase: school choice.”

While parents are being sold school choice, it is the schools that are doing the shopping for the most desirable students, he said.

Erica Wright, a Noble Public Schools parent of two representing the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, said she was speaking out against a damaging culture in the state that is designed to demoralize educators and intimidate legislators.

She said legislators should vote in support of public schools and stand up to the political intimidation.

She also said parents need to vote in every single election and support candidates who value public education, regardless of party.

Lucia Frohling, a Deer Creek Public Schools parent and member of the Deer Creek PLAC, said a reduction in dollars has forced schools to increase class sizes and not fill positions of teachers who leave or retire.

Frohling said she has heard some state leaders speak negatively about public schools, suggesting that supporters want to preserve the status quo.

“The real status quo about public education is the chronic underfunding as well as inadequate and inequitable funding by our state legislators,” Frohling said.

Oklahoma lawmakers continue to spend less per student than most other states and pay teachers a lower salary than what they could make if they moved, she said.

“I am personally a little tired of the status quo of not properly funding our schools,” Frohling said. “My kids and your kids deserve better.”

After losing about 3,000 students at the start of the year thanks in part to COVID-19, the district’s enrollment has increased by 1,323 students since mid-February.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

