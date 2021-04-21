Group decries lack of funding, criticism of public education

OKLAHOMA CITY — Representatives from grass-roots organizations on Wednesday decried the lack of funding for public education and criticism of it.

The groups, which included the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee and the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, held a Capitol news conference to outline their concerns and issue calls to action.

Public schools are the predominate choice of Oklahoma families, with over 90% of the students attending open public schools, said J.J. Burnam, a parent with three girls in Tulsa Public Schools and a parent of a Jenks Public Schools teacher.

More than 42,000 teachers chose to teach in public schools, he said.

“And yet, our elected state leaders and some appointees seem determined to turn the tables on Oklahoma families,” Burnam said. “Instead of supporting the open public school system that serves every community in Oklahoma, state leaders continue promoting a closed system and they are wrapping it in a catchy phase: school choice.”

While parents are being sold school choice, it is the schools that are doing the shopping for the most desirable students, he said.