Group attempting to bring half-mile-long solar system model to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Fundraising efforts are underway potentially to provide an extra hot spot for astronomy buffs.
A group of current and retired Broken Arrow teachers are attempting to raise $50,000 to install a scale model of the solar system as part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education’s Voyage National Program.
“Space science is a hard concept to teach beyond just naming the planets,” said Andrea Sagely, one of the teachers coordinating the efforts. “One of the reasons we wanted to do this is so that people could walk through the solar system and get a feel for just where Earth’s place is in the solar system.”
Voyage’s original model was installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in October 2001. Similar models are already in place in Kansas City, Missouri; Houston; and Corpus Christi, Texas.
The exhibit is built to a 1-to-10-billion scale of the solar system, with the walkway extending about 2,000 feet from its entry point near the sun to the exit just beyond Pluto. Along with scale models of the planets, sun and asteroid belt, Voyage exhibits include information storyboards with QR codes to further educate visitors about astronomy.
If the group’s fundraising efforts are successful, Broken Arrow’s model would have the sun on the sidewalk outside Creekwood Elementary School and stretch east along Albany with Pluto outside of Broken Arrow High School.
“Location was a key factor,” Sagely said. “We wanted it to be accessible to the public, obviously, as this is supposed to be for everyone. We wanted it to be close to Neinhuis Park or something similar in order to be accessible to students from other schools, as well. However, it has to be a linear, straight half-mile walking path.”
Along with a GoFundMe page and an option for residents to donate through Keep BA Beautiful, the group has been soliciting sponsorships. To date, local businesses have agreed to sponsor Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune plus the model’s exhibit and entryway.
Once the group has raised enough money, the exhibit could be installed within two months, provided supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 do not interfere.
“We have the markers lined up and the labor lined up,” Sagely said. “We just need to get it ordered.”