Group attempting to bring half-mile-long solar system model to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Fundraising efforts are underway potentially to provide an extra hot spot for astronomy buffs.

A group of current and retired Broken Arrow teachers are attempting to raise $50,000 to install a scale model of the solar system as part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education’s Voyage National Program.

“Space science is a hard concept to teach beyond just naming the planets,” said Andrea Sagely, one of the teachers coordinating the efforts. “One of the reasons we wanted to do this is so that people could walk through the solar system and get a feel for just where Earth’s place is in the solar system.”

Voyage’s original model was installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in October 2001. Similar models are already in place in Kansas City, Missouri; Houston; and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The exhibit is built to a 1-to-10-billion scale of the solar system, with the walkway extending about 2,000 feet from its entry point near the sun to the exit just beyond Pluto. Along with scale models of the planets, sun and asteroid belt, Voyage exhibits include information storyboards with QR codes to further educate visitors about astronomy.