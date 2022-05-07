Graduation season is here: KIPP Tulsa University Prep to graduate its first-ever senior class

If past behavior is the best predictor of the future, Amya Jamison is going to be a leader inside and outside of a courtroom somewhere. The valedictorian of the first-ever graduating class at KIPP Tulsa University Prep took her responsibilities as class president seriously all four years because she understood the big picture — she and her classmates were establishing and shaping school culture from scratch.

“We wanted to leave our mark and also a legacy to try to make this a great high school for everyone who comes here,” said Jamison, 18. “Who gets to say they were in the first graduating class of a high school? Not many people.”

For Jamison, who is headed to Langston University next on a full academic scholarship and then plans to go on to law school, leadership isn’t just a role or a title.

It’s about duty and responsibility to serve others.

“She is a real leader — a gap finder, a gap filler,” said Jamia Newsome, who has been KIPP Tulsa University Prep’s assistant principal since Day 1. “She’s creative. She is a scholar. She takes initiative. She delegates, and she communicates to the student body. And Amya is that person who makes sure we are mindful of students.”

Newsome should know.

She has known Jamison since Jamison was her fifth-grade writing student at KIPP Tulsa College Preparatory middle school.

“It’s crazy seeing kids grow up so quickly,” Newsome said. “Amya is very solutions-oriented, and she’s a go-getter, so I’ve had to realize she is not 10 years old anymore and respond to her in a way that honors her in her young adulthood.

“If she notices there is something that’s missing, she comes and says, ‘I’m wondering if we can do this?’ They really stepped up as students to plan what they wanted to see. They’ve advocated for so much, and we’ve seen so much change in our school.”

An issue early on for Jamison’s class was the high school’s very formal uniform policy, which was a carryover from the KIPP middle school.

“It was all bow ties, sweater vests and cardigans. But we’re teenagers now, and we want to be comfortable,” Jamison said. “We had a lot of conversations with admins about adapting it so it was more comfortable for students without being burdensome to the adults.”

She and her classmates started their junior year with a new policy that allows any school logo T-shirt and jeans and never looked back.

On another occasion, Jamison noticed that student morale was low, so she presented administrators with a written proposal in Google Docs for a pep rally. She incorporated their ideas for academic recognition for students who did well on college entrance exams into the event and organized the whole thing.

“I want to be a lawyer, an advocate for people. Students elected me because they trusted me, and I want everyone to have an enjoyable high school experience, so I really listen to them and try to bring ideas based on what I hear,” Jamison said.

“I’m an only child, but I go to a school that’s very family-oriented. These are my brothers and sisters. They’re like my second family.”

Also a part of that family are the teachers, counselors and support staff who check in, build relationships and ensure that every single student has a plan for after graduation, be it college, technical school or even the military, Jamison said.

That includes help with financial aid forms, college or trade school applications, setting up meetings with recruiters, and ACT preparation.

Jamison said she and many of her classmates noticed and appreciate how challenging and complicated it has been for the educators there to expand KIPP Tulsa with a full-fledged high school amid a global pandemic.

“It has been rough — we know,” she said. “They’re like puzzle pieces that fit together to support me. No matter what we choose to do, we have met someone here or someone here who knows someone who can help you and make sure you are successful, no matter what you choose to do in life.

“This school has really helped shape me into who I am.”

Featured video:

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.