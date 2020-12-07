Gov. Stitt's new appointee to Oklahoma State Board of Education backs out

In a press release sent out Monday afternoon, Stitt announced that he would reopen the search process to identify a new appointee as soon as possible.

"Ms. Crabtree is a loving mother and wife, and her public school teaching experience and work with special needs children would have been valuable assets to our state," the governor said. "However, it’s become clear that Democrats and unions only value the voices of teachers when they are willing to fall in line with their political agendas."

By law, the governor appoints all six nonelected seats on the state Board of Education, with the elected state superintendent of public instruction serving as chair and being a voting member. The appointments all require Oklahoma State Senate confirmation.

Through the Governor's Office, Crabtree issued this written statement on Monday:

“I am grateful to Governor Stitt for nominating me to serve on the Oklahoma State Board of Education and it is a tremendous honor to be considered. However, after careful consideration, I have determined that this is not the right opportunity for me to serve my state.”

Bollenbach recently supported a high-profile move to claw back more than $11 million in state funding from Epic Charter Schools and a failed attempt to mandate masks in all public schools.