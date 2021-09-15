Gov. Stitt to seek investigative audit of State Education Department 10 months after lawmakers' request

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two lawmakers say Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's oversight of public school cost accounting.
“Tomorrow, they will be requesting an audit of the State Department of Education,” said Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
Likewise, Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, chairman of the House Education Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee, said he was informed Wednesday by Stitt’s administration and that it is his understanding that the audit will involve the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System, which is used by all of the state's public schools.
The move comes 10 months after 22 other Republican lawmakers formally requested that Stitt seek such an audit into state education officials’ oversight of public school costs through the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System.
One month earlier, in October 2020, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd issued a report from her investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools. That report questioned not only Epic’s handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars over five previous years but also the oversight of Epic’s financial accounting by the state agency run by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
At the State Department of Education, Byrd reported finding “ample oversight, but limited accountability,” even when red flags were raised internally about Epic’s cost accounting.
State auditors described the Education Department’s accounting system as preoccupied with school district compliance — with little to no verification of the information the districts report or accountability for falsehoods or other failings.
Byrd’s report prompted the Oklahoma State Board of Education to demand back immediately $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from Epic based on her audit’s findings of chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.
But to date, that demand is still under review by Education Department employees, and no money has been returned to the state.
Stitt's and Byrd's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday evening.
Hofmeister's spokesperson said her office couldn't comment because it hadn't yet been contacted about an audit.
It is unclear why Stitt did not request the audit sooner, as he vowed publicly in November to work with the lawmakers on the audit request and applauded their concern “for being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
“As governor, I have consistently fought for transparency and accountability across our state government,” Stitt told the Tulsa World at the time. “As we continue to work with the Legislature to invest in public education at the highest levels in our state’s history, it is imperative that these funds are being carefully managed and in compliance with the law.”
In the interim, Stitt’s education secretary, Ryan Walters, has announced that he is running for the office of state superintendent, as Hofmeister is term limited.
The request for the audit sent to Stitt in November was signed by Rep. Jeff Boatman, Tulsa; Rep. Chad Caldwell, Enid; Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, Piedmont; Rep. Sheila Dills, Tulsa; Rep. Tom Gann, Inola; Rep. Tommy Hardin, Madill; Rep. Mark Lepak, Claremore; Rep. Garry Mize, Guthrie; Rep. Carl Newton, Cherokee; Rep. Kevin West, Moore; Rep. Rande Worthen, Lawton; Sen. Mark Allen, Spiro; Sen. David Bullard, Durant; Sen. Nathan Dahm, Broken Arrow; Sen. Julie Daniels, Bartlesville; Sen. Brent Howard, Altus; Sen. Casey Murdock, Felt; Sen. Joe Newhouse, Broken Arrow; Sen. Marty Quinn, Claremore; Sen. Dave Rader, Tulsa; Sen. Rob Standridge, Norman; and Sen. Brenda Stanley, Midwest City.