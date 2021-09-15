Gov. Stitt to seek investigative audit of State Education Department 10 months after lawmakers' request

State auditors described the Education Department’s accounting system as preoccupied with school district compliance — with little to no verification of the information the districts report or accountability for falsehoods or other failings.

Byrd’s report prompted the Oklahoma State Board of Education to demand back immediately $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from Epic based on her audit’s findings of chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.

But to date, that demand is still under review by Education Department employees, and no money has been returned to the state.

Stitt's and Byrd's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday evening.

Hofmeister's spokesperson said her office couldn't comment because it hadn't yet been contacted about an audit.

It is unclear why Stitt did not request the audit sooner, as he vowed publicly in November to work with the lawmakers on the audit request and applauded their concern “for being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”