Gov. Stitt gives the boot to another education board member

After Harrington's sudden removal, the Nov. 18 meeting was canceled. Harrington's term ran out in October, but he told the Tulsa World the governor's office gave no indication they intended to take action to replace him amid so much unfinished business.

A group of Democratic lawmakers responded to Stitt’s replacement of Harrington by issuing a formal call for Shepherd and Hamrick to resign, but to date, there has been no response. That board's next regularly scheduled meeting is next week.

Meanwhile, the state Board of Education in November tabled a discussion to take punitive action against the state accreditation status of Epic Charter Schools.

That board’s attorney had laid out a case for putting Epic's two schools on probation based on what he described as a yearslong history of “nonresponsiveness and noncompliance” with state Department of Education requests for information about its use of taxpayer dollars — as well as new deficiencies recently identified in Epic’s federally funded programs for special education and homeless students and English learners.