Gov. Stitt gives the boot to another education board member

Gov. Kevin Stitt abruptly replaced one of his own appointees to the Oklahoma State Board of Education this week.
Kurt Bollenbach of Kingfisher, who was appointed in April 2019 to serve a four-year term, recently supported a high-profile move to claw back more than $11 million in state funding from Epic Charter Schools and a failed attempt to mandate masks in all public schools.
He also recently drew public criticism from school choice advocates for leading a delay of approval for a couple of private schools to begin accepting state-funded scholarships for disabled students and foster children over questions about whether the schools' anti-discrimination policies met minimum state and federal requirements.
A public record filed Thursday shows Stitt replaced Bollenbach by appointing an Enid resident named Melissa Crabtree.
It was Stitt’s second such action in three weeks’ time.
In mid-November, Stitt removed the president of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board who recently led the initiation of termination proceedings against Epic Charter Schools and challenged two other board members over their potential conflicts of interest with Epic.
Only two days earlier, John Harrington, then-president of the state’s virtual charter school board, had notified Stitt’s office of his intent to call a special meeting Nov. 18 so the board could consider voting to force members Mathew Hamrick and Phyllis Shepherd to recuse themselves from any matters related to Epic.
As first reported in the Tulsa World, Shepherd is a relative of one of Epic’s two co-founders, who reportedly have become millionaires through their deal to manage the school, and Hamrick accepted campaign donations from one of the Epic co-founders in Hamrick’s failed bid for a state Senate seat.
After Harrington's sudden removal, the Nov. 18 meeting was canceled. Harrington's term ran out in October, but he told the Tulsa World the governor's office gave no indication they intended to take action to replace him amid so much unfinished business.
A group of Democratic lawmakers responded to Stitt’s replacement of Harrington by issuing a formal call for Shepherd and Hamrick to resign, but to date, there has been no response. That board's next regularly scheduled meeting is next week.
Meanwhile, the state Board of Education in November tabled a discussion to take punitive action against the state accreditation status of Epic Charter Schools.
That board’s attorney had laid out a case for putting Epic's two schools on probation based on what he described as a yearslong history of “nonresponsiveness and noncompliance” with state Department of Education requests for information about its use of taxpayer dollars — as well as new deficiencies recently identified in Epic’s federally funded programs for special education and homeless students and English learners.
Although they put off a vote, several board members including Bollenbach expressed dismay about the numerous examples given of how Epic, which is now Oklahoma’s largest school district, not responding to state education officials’ inquiries about how taxpayer dollars were being handled.
“I would say to any public school out there, if you are paying for goods and services and you don’t know what you’re paying for, that is unacceptable,” Bollenbach said. He later pointedly asked Epic’s local school board president to make it his personal business to follow-up on questions school administrators had left unanswered.
In October, the state Board of Education voted unanimously to demand back $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from Epic based on a state investigative audit that identified chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.
Bollenbach represented Congressional District 3. His bio on the state Department of Education website states he is currently managing director of a small independent oil and gas operator in northwest Oklahoma and previously worked as an attorney in private practice, for the Canadian County District Attorney’s office and on active duty with the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
Asked to explain Stitt's action this week, the governor's spokesman Charlie Hannema released the following written statement: “Melissa Crabtree is a former teacher and social worker who is passionate about using her experience in the classroom to improve educational outcomes for all Oklahoma students. The governor believes she will be a great addition to the State Board of Education and appreciates Mr. Bollenbach’s service to our state.”
Asked about Stitt's action this week, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the Tulsa World she would miss Bollenbach's "bold leadership" on the board and hopes for a good working relationship with his appointed successor.
"Kurt Bollenbach has been an exceptional board member whose legal acumen, breadth of experience and commitment to excellence have been of great value to the State Board of Education," Hofmeister said. "He is a man of tremendous principle and integrity."
By law, the governor appoints only one member of the five-member Statewide Virtual Charter School Board but appoints all six non-elected seats on the state Board of Education, with the elected state superintendent of public instruction serving as chair and being a voting member.
After his election, Stitt chose to reappoint only one of former Gov. Mary Fallin's appointees, Bill Flanagan, who is the mayor of Claremore.
Editor's note: Requests for comment from Bollenbach remain outstanding. This breaking news story will be updated.
Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation
Governor removes board president leading inquiries into Epic
Epic Charter Schools gets a pass on accreditation downgrade
Lawmakers call for audit of State Department of Education
Tulsa lawmaker vows systemic overhaul
Epic Charter Schools governing boards respond to recent actions by two state education boards
Epic Charter Schools board member resigns amid state audit fallout
Education policy leaders from state Senate, House reflect on Epic Charter Schools audit findings
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member is relative of Epic co-founder
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools
State education board demands $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools over state audit findings
Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit
Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation
State education board calls special meeting on Epic Charter Schools audit
Superintendent Hofmeister responds to accountability failures cited in state audit of Epic Charter Schools
'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation
Officials call Epic audit findings 'concerning,' 'deeply disturbing,' 'troubling'
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Epic Charter Schools targets state senator again in pre-election email to parents
Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations
State senator sued by Epic Charter Schools awarded legal fees plus $500,000 in sanctions
Enrollment already up 77% across Oklahoma's six virtual charter schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
Epic co-founder claims innocence in new video address amid back-to-school student recruiting drive
Epic becomes Oklahoma's largest school district as pandemic pushes virtual enrollment
Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic
State Chamber says no conflicts of interest in legal filing despite Epic Charter Schools' membership, school founder on Chamber board of directors
Epic Charter Schools' for-profit management firm refuses to release documents to investigators, Oklahoma attorney general says
'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny
Lawmakers accuse Epic of intimidation attempt with defamation lawsuit against state senator
Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
OSBI investigating new allegations of forgery by Epic Charter Schools' co-founder and CFO, willful neglect by board members
How does Epic Charter Schools stack up academically? Check out student proficiency test scores
Epic Charter Schools' expansion into Texas in limbo amid new revelations about criminal investigation
Tulsa lawmaker uses rarely invoked legal provision to attend closed-door meeting on Epic Charter Schools investigation, educators
New records reveal Epic Charter Schools' sponsor was in touch with state auditor for months before scandal
Governor requests state audit of Epic Charter Schools; school's sponsor already in touch with state auditor
Records show FBI has also been looking into Epic Charter Schools, along with federal education investigators
State superintendent reacts to Epic Charter Schools investigation; online school official claims innocence
State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education
Leadership change at Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school likely necessitated by new transparency, conflict of interest law
State Senate passes new transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools; bill headed to Gov. Stitt next
State education officials deny clearing Epic Charter Schools in investigation, despite school's new claims
Epic Charter Schools, school reform and funding needs on the minds of Tulsa Republicans at Friday event with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
New transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools advance to state Senate
Parents, students pack Capitol to tell lawmakers about 'the array of reasons to choose Epic'
15 people with ties to Epic Charter donated $180,000 to 78 candidates for state office
Epic Charter Schools under investigation by state, federal law enforcement agencies
A study in contrasts: Most Tulsa County districts lose students while virtual numbers soar
496 Tulsa Public Schools students left for EPIC virtual school since August. TPS to lawmakers: Regulation is needed
Skyrocketing student enrollment nets Epic Charter Schools nearly $39 million more in midyear adjustments to state funding for public schools
July 2019: Joy Hofmeister on Epic Charter Schools scandal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!