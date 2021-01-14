Gov. Kevin Stitt continues push for reopened classrooms despite criticism from pediatrician association, local school leaders

“If we are serious about in-person learning, we must be committed to embracing the same level of mitigation efforts as those highlighted in this study. We encourage schools to adopt strong prevention guidance and confer with county health departments for the safety of teachers and families,” said Dr. Dwight Sublett, president of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Various school district leaders have been critical of the new guidance Stitt is pushing, insisting that local school boards should continue to dictate local policy and practices.

Oklahoma City Superintendent Sean McDaniel said Oklahoma’s new guidance to schools doesn’t appear to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and “deviates dramatically from best practice as it relates to mitigation efforts in school buildings.”