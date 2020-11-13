Glenpool, Skiatook join other area school districts, announce switch to virtual classes due to COVID-19 pandemic

More Tulsa-area school districts announced on Friday a temporary shift to virtual learning out of concerns over COVID-19, joining the growing ranks of those to do so in recent days.

Starting Monday, all students in Glenpool and Skiatook schools, secondary and elementary included, will switch to distance learning for the entire week, officials with the districts said.

Students in both districts will return to the classroom on Nov. 30 following the week of Thanksgiving break.

“We have a lot of work to be proud of and that we've been able to stay in school as long as we’ve been able to,” Glenpool High School Principal Kim Coody told students and parents in a video message on Facebook.

“This gives everyone two weeks outside of school (so) everybody’s healthy and we can start back right after Thanksgiving.”

The last few days have seen a growing number of area districts adopt similar plans due to the pandemic.