Glenpool, Skiatook join other area school districts, announce switch to virtual classes due to COVID-19 pandemic

More Tulsa-area school districts announced on Friday a temporary shift to virtual learning out of concerns over COVID-19, joining the growing ranks of those to do so in recent days.
Starting Monday, all students in Glenpool and Skiatook schools, secondary and elementary included, will switch to distance learning for the entire week, officials with the districts said.
Students in both districts will return to the classroom on Nov. 30 following the week of Thanksgiving break.
“We have a lot of work to be proud of and that we've been able to stay in school as long as we’ve been able to,” Glenpool High School Principal Kim Coody told students and parents in a video message on Facebook.
“This gives everyone two weeks outside of school (so) everybody’s healthy and we can start back right after Thanksgiving.”
The last few days have seen a growing number of area districts adopt similar plans due to the pandemic.
Bixby Public Schools had already switched to distance learning for high school students and North Elementary School. On Friday, it announced that Bixby Middle School students will also make the switch starting Monday. In-person classes for affected students are scheduled to resume Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break.
Announced earlier this week, all Jenks Public Schools secondary students will also switch to remote instruction starting Monday. The students are expected to return to the classroom Dec. 7.
All Union Public Schools secondary students — along with students at Union’s Boevers Elementary School — switched to distance learning beginning Thursday with a target return date of Nov. 30.
Broken Arrow Public Schools’ list of affected schools grew during the week. Currently, all secondary students have switched to remote instruction. They are expected to report back to classrooms Nov. 30.
Sand Springs Public Schools officials also have moved all secondary students to distance learning, also with an anticipated return of Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, the state’s two largest school districts took a step back and a step forward, respectively.
After resuming in-person learning just this week for the first time since March, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will resume distance learning starting Monday for the remainder of the fall semester.
Tulsa Public Schools officials, however, said they were moving ahead with their plan for a phased return to classrooms. Starting Monday, students in first through third grades will return four days per week.
