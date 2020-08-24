A Glenpool kindergartener has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 41 other students and two teachers needing to be quarantined, the district announced Monday.
Glenpool Public Schools sent a letter to families informing them of the district's second positive case since the start of the school year almost two weeks ago. The letter states a parent of the kindergarten student notified the elementary school that the child has tested positive.
The student reportedly was last in school on Thursday. The district states 41 other kindergarteners from two classes and two teachers will need to quarantine after coming into close contact with the student. Families of the affected students have been notified, and those children will need to engage in distance learning for two weeks.
Last week, Glenpool announced that a middle school volleyball student tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the quarantine of 41 people, including the entire middle school volleyball team and two coaches.