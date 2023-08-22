Related content Letter to the editor: Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist deserves credit for leading through times of crisis

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist announced Tuesday that she is stepping down.

Citing a desire to try to prevent a state takeover of the district, Gist emailed TPS employees at the close of business on Tuesday evening to announce that she will be leaving Sept. 15.

A special meeting of the Tulsa school board has been set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider a mutual separation agreement with Gist and the appointment of TPS Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson as interim superintendent.

“It is no secret that our state superintendent has had an unrelenting focus on our district and specifically on me and I am confident that my departure will help to keep our democratically-elected leadership and our team in charge of our schools — this week and in the future,” Gist wrote to employees. “So I am stepping away. What we have built together is larger and stronger than any one of us and this team will continue to serve our students and make the improvements we know our students need and deserve.”

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday morning in Oklahoma City to consider TPS’ accreditation status. Citing the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about financial management issues in the district, State Superintendent Ryan Walters asked in July that the district’s accreditation renewal be delayed until this month.

Walters has said all options are on the table regarding TPS’ status, including nonaccreditation, which would close the district, or probation, which has been used once in recent years as a vehicle for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take over a school district.

Such an effort is currently underway with the country’s eighth-largest public school system, the Houston Independent School District.

Since July, Walters has railed against Gist's leadership of TPS, citing poor reading proficiency rates among its students, the number of Tulsa school sites deemed failures on the state's school report cards, and high-profile embezzlement allegations against a now-former TPS HR director that was self-reported to law enforcement by the Tulsa school district in June 2022.

After Gist's announcement on Tuesday evening, Walters responded to a Tulsa World request for comment.

“I’ve been crystal clear that TPS needs a dramatic change in leadership and I am pleased to see the board taking this seriously with the removal of Deborah Gist," he said in a written statement. "From day one, I called for the removal of Gist in order to get the district on a path to success. I am optimistic that this is a step in the right direction, that TPS and the community takes their situation seriously. Financial transparency and academic outcomes must come next. I will always put Tulsa kids first.”

In her letter to employees, Gist expressed anguish over her decision, saying she was stepping down “with a broken heart.”

“Making the decision to leave Team Tulsa is the hardest thing I have ever done,” she wrote in her Tuesday evening email. “It has been a dream come true to serve and lead this team in the schools where I grew up, the schools that shaped me into an educator, a leader, a human being. I’m proud of what we’ve done here, together, in the hometown that I love.”

Gist’s tenure with the district started in July 2015. TPS’ board voted 4-3 in September to extend her contract through June 30, 2026. Her contract is silent on separation terms should she resign or leave by mutual agreement.

Gist’s eight-plus years as superintendent coincided with extraordinarily challenging circumstances, including the statewide teacher walk-out in 2018, the spring 2019 Arkansas River flood and record-breaking winter conditions that damaged multiple school buildings in February 2021.

Gist also led TPS as it had to contend with COVID-19. After the Oklahoma State Board of Education ordered all schools to move to distance learning in March 2020, most of the district remained in distance learning until February 2021 based on guidance from public health officials — but the decision drew criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Additionally, the district is currently being audited by the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office after two board members submitted a written request to Stitt in July 2022 in light of the embezzlement case involving now former department head Devin Fletcher. That matter is still under federal investigation.

Who is the educator on tap to serve as interim superintendent?

Ebony Johnson, whom the local school board will consider naming interim superintendent, has most recently served as chief learning officer but has spent her entire professional career in the district where she grew up.

A 1994 graduate of McLain High School, Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in English/language arts education and a master’s degree in school administration from Northeastern State University and a doctorate in education from the University of Oklahoma.

Before entering district-level administration, Johnson began as a teacher in 1999 — once earning the honor of Teacher of the Year at Monroe Middle School — then later became a teacher coach, dean and assistant principal.

She was principal at Academy Central Elementary School, McLain High School and Central High School before working for several years as executive director of student and family support services for the whole district.