Get a look at possible 2021-22 calendar for Tulsa Public Schools, new name for Dual Language Academy

The Tulsa school board got its first public look Monday night at the district’s proposed academic calendar for the upcoming school year.

As presented to the board, the 2021-22 school year would start on Aug. 19 and, if there are no snow days, end on May 26, 2022.

Negotiations are underway with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers to potentially incorporate extended learning sessions in October and February similar to the intersession weeks built into the district’s current calendar. Those sessions would be incorporated into weeks that would normally have only two or three instructional days, thanks to teacher professional development days or parent-teacher conferences.

“This won’t take away from the total amount of days and hours students go to school,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “The days are just spread out a little differently. This would be an opportunity to provide additional academic supports or enrichment opportunities.”

The calendar will come back to the board for formal approval later this spring. It was compiled with feedback from 200 families selected at random from around the district.