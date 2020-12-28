Get a high school diploma and associate degree at the same time in new TPS-TCC program

“It’s a huge deal and it’s going to be a huge advantage for our students, and help close the equity gap,” said McLain Principal Renee Rabovsky.

“The main thing I want to emphasize,” she added, “is that we’re not just going to get kids signed up in this program and then leave them to struggle. We are going to be there to support them and their families every step of the way. We are going to do it together.”

Rabovsky said she and fellow high school educators often remark how “we wish our students could start college now — while they still have us there to support them, to help their transition.”

This program, she said, makes that wish a reality.

Eighth grade students are eligible to apply by Feb. 12.

The early college program will cost TPS about $5,100 per participating student, not including transportation to TCC.

Tuition and fee costs will be shared by TPS, TCC and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Officials expect federal funding will cover the district’s costs for the program.

Research has shown that early college programs are a powerful intervention for those students least likely to pursue a college degree.