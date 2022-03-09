 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gardening students reaping the benefits from Day of Caring

  • Updated
  • 0

Garden time is one of Alexa Puebla’s favorite parts of the school day.

A fifth-grader, Alexa participates in Global Gardens’ after-school program at Unity Learning Academy, a Tulsa Public Schools elementary school at 2137 N. Pittsburg Ave.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Along with other students, she learns about science, nature and peace through her time working in the school’s community garden.

“I really like journaling,” she said. “We get to sit down and write what we’re going to plant or what our garden’s going to be like.”

Adjacent to the raised garden beds housing student-planted lettuce, radishes, carrots, broccoli, chamomile and pollinators is Unity Learning Academy’s outdoor classroom. The space was a spring 2021 beneficiary of the Tulsa Area United Way’s annual Day of Caring, which helps facilitate service projects for teams from businesses and organizations throughout the Tulsa area, with the spring 2022 edition scheduled for April 23.

People are also reading…

“The volunteers who have come out for Day of Caring, we are incredibly fortunate to have that,” Unity Learning Academy Student and Family Support Coordinator Pam Lee said. “That has been incredible that there are community members who will come out and add to what this space does for our school community and the community at large.”

Among those community members chipping in was Julius Hughes, who coordinated the volunteer efforts at Matrix Service Co.

Originally asked to pour concrete and set wooden posts, a team from Matrix worked with Global Gardens to design and construct a pergola for outdoor programming.

“At the end of the day, it’s about these kids,” Hughes said. “We’re in a part of Tulsa that is considered a food desert, so being able to have an opportunity for these kids to come out, learn more about how to grow different things and planting and gardening is just awesome. I couldn’t be more happy to see their smiles on their faces.”

Featured video: Outdoor learning goes on in pandemic despite cold

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Education notebook: Free meals, voter registration deadline

Education notebook: Free meals, voter registration deadline

With Spring Break scheduled for March 14-18, Tulsa Public Schools will serve one week’s worth of snacks and suppers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Grimes Elementary School, located at 3213 E. 56th St. Any child aged 18 and younger may receive food.

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert