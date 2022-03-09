Gardening students reaping the benefits from Day of Caring

Garden time is one of Alexa Puebla’s favorite parts of the school day.

A fifth-grader, Alexa participates in Global Gardens’ after-school program at Unity Learning Academy, a Tulsa Public Schools elementary school at 2137 N. Pittsburg Ave.

Along with other students, she learns about science, nature and peace through her time working in the school’s community garden.

“I really like journaling,” she said. “We get to sit down and write what we’re going to plant or what our garden’s going to be like.”

Adjacent to the raised garden beds housing student-planted lettuce, radishes, carrots, broccoli, chamomile and pollinators is Unity Learning Academy’s outdoor classroom. The space was a spring 2021 beneficiary of the Tulsa Area United Way’s annual Day of Caring, which helps facilitate service projects for teams from businesses and organizations throughout the Tulsa area, with the spring 2022 edition scheduled for April 23.

“The volunteers who have come out for Day of Caring, we are incredibly fortunate to have that,” Unity Learning Academy Student and Family Support Coordinator Pam Lee said. “That has been incredible that there are community members who will come out and add to what this space does for our school community and the community at large.”

Among those community members chipping in was Julius Hughes, who coordinated the volunteer efforts at Matrix Service Co.

Originally asked to pour concrete and set wooden posts, a team from Matrix worked with Global Gardens to design and construct a pergola for outdoor programming.

“At the end of the day, it’s about these kids,” Hughes said. “We’re in a part of Tulsa that is considered a food desert, so being able to have an opportunity for these kids to come out, learn more about how to grow different things and planting and gardening is just awesome. I couldn’t be more happy to see their smiles on their faces.”

Featured video: Outdoor learning goes on in pandemic despite cold

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.