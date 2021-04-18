From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sung in Pawnee to spoken word in Euchee, students recognized for their linguistic prowess

Spoiler alert: There is not an exact translation for “Scaramouche” in Pawnee.
For Pawnee language students at Pawnee High School, that is not a problem.
Along with a first-place win for group traditional song, the school’s Pawnee language students recently won first place for modern song with their performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in Pawnee at the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair.
“It’s not quite verbatim from what the actual song says,” Pawnee High School teacher Warren Pratt said.
Launched in 2003 by the University of Oklahoma’s Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, the fair includes four age divisions and 12 categories, including modern song, traditional song, spoken poetry, skit, spoken prayer, comics, poster and essay.
A panel of Indigenous elders, speakers and educators judged the entries, with emphasis placed on fluency, language use, poise, presentation and the effort put into the entry.
Traditionally held in early April, the 2020 fair was canceled due to COVID-19. For the 2021 edition, spoken and sung entries had to be recorded for judges rather than performed live at the Sam Noble Museum in Norman.
For students at Pawnee High School, moving the fair online meant a chance to put their language lessons from the previous school year to use while channeling their inner Freddie Mercury, as the students had originally planned to perform the 1975 song at the 2020 event before it was canceled.
Even with that head start, they still needed weeks to prepare, both musically and linguistically. Part of that was due to new students in the class, but also to give everyone time to get over any nerves about being on camera.
“It’s not like we’re all singers in here,” first-year language student Haley Teter said. “That was a little bit of work, too.”
“Learning with older students who had already learned it before, it made me feel a little behind at first. It was a little chaotic, but we spent so long on it that it turned out fine in the end.”
According to data from the Oklahoma Department of Education, Pawnee Public Schools is one of about 35 districts statewide to offer at least one Indigenous language course and the only one to offer Pawnee. Pratt has been teaching the language with the district for 15 years.
“We have great support from Pawnee Public Schools that allows us do lots of events and go places,” Pratt said. “It’s all simply so these kids can see there’s more out there.”
Language fair participation was not just limited to school-based programs, as students with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Euchee Language Program also earned several accolades despite having limited in-person interaction over the last year.
Prior to the pandemic, about 30 students from Bristow, Glenpool, Kellyville, Lone Star and Sapulpa would get picked up after school five days a week and bused to the Euchee Language Learning Center along Route 66 near Kellyville. Along with frequent conversations with elders, the students would learn the language through group work and incorporating the language into routine events like snack time and games.
Thanks to COVID-19, Thursday was the program’s first day to meet in person this school year. Along with keeping their distance from their elders, the students had to rely on FaceTime calls, Zoom and YouTube videos for language practice for more than a year.
“We don’t get to do partners anymore,” Jayleigh Harjo said. “When corona (virus) wasn’t here, we used to partner up and do speeches together. Since corona came, we can’t all be around each other. It makes you feel lonely when you’re doing your speech on the phone.”
A student at Glenpool Elementary School, Jayleigh won the older elementary division’s individual spoken language category. She said she started taking Euchee classes in order to pass the language on to her children.
Linguists classify Euchee as an isolate, which means it is not related to any other known language. It is also classified as critically endangered, with only one first language speaker still living.
The desire to keep the language alive was also part of the reason Jaden Hill has continued to participate in the Euchee language program.
A student at Sapulpa High School, Hill won first place in the individual spoken language category for the high school division. A regular at his ceremonial grounds, Hill said he started learning the language as a child and kept going in part from his interactions with elders.
“There aren’t that many people who speak it out there (at the grounds),” he said. “We have to have a language to keep going and to keep our traditions. We have to have our language first.”
