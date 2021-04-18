From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sung in Pawnee to spoken word in Euchee, students recognized for their linguistic prowess

For students at Pawnee High School, moving the fair online meant a chance to put their language lessons from the previous school year to use while channeling their inner Freddie Mercury, as the students had originally planned to perform the 1975 song at the 2020 event before it was canceled.

Even with that head start, they still needed weeks to prepare, both musically and linguistically. Part of that was due to new students in the class, but also to give everyone time to get over any nerves about being on camera.

“It’s not like we’re all singers in here,” first-year language student Haley Teter said. “That was a little bit of work, too.”

“Learning with older students who had already learned it before, it made me feel a little behind at first. It was a little chaotic, but we spent so long on it that it turned out fine in the end.”

According to data from the Oklahoma Department of Education, Pawnee Public Schools is one of about 35 districts statewide to offer at least one Indigenous language course and the only one to offer Pawnee. Pratt has been teaching the language with the district for 15 years.