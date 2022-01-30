Four seeking seat on Tulsa Public Schools board; primary is Feb. 8

“I am a strong believer in prayer,” Baker said. “I will be pushing for this because God is the one who created us. In order to see success in every aspect, whether that’s problems caused by poverty, absenteeism or whatever is the issue we are facing, I will encourage the members of the school board to come together in prayer.”

A registered nurse, Fuller is a TPS graduate and has three grandchildren attending schools in the district now.

She said recruiting and retaining teachers would be a top concern if elected, including finding ways to create a more supportive professional environment and providing educators greater autonomy in the classroom.

Drawing on her professional background, Fuller also said that she was disappointed at how politicized COVID-19 mitigation efforts have become and would urge the district to follow public health guidelines during the pandemic if elected to the board.

“Safety of the students and staff has to be the first priority,” she said. “The public health authorities are the experts. They know the issues and whatever they recommend is what we should follow in our schools.”