Four seeking seat on Tulsa Public Schools board; primary is Feb. 8

Voters on Tulsa Public Schools’ southside will have their choice of four candidates on Feb. 8 for a spot on the board of education.
Junegrid Baker, Ellen Fuller, Tim Harris and Susan Lamkin are seeking to succeed current board Vice President Suzanne Schreiber, who declined to run for a third term representing District 7.
If no one candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 5.
TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.
The other TPS board seat up for election in 2022, District 4, will not go before voters until the general election on April 5.
A teacher of 39 years both domestically and abroad, Baker said she is running after God spoke to her. In order to avoid a conflict of interest if elected, she resigned from her teaching position at Tulsa Virtual Academy in December.
If elected, Baker said she would advocate for more prayer to address several issues, including student academic performance and ways to facilitate greater parental involvement.
“I am a strong believer in prayer,” Baker said. “I will be pushing for this because God is the one who created us. In order to see success in every aspect, whether that’s problems caused by poverty, absenteeism or whatever is the issue we are facing, I will encourage the members of the school board to come together in prayer.”
A registered nurse, Fuller is a TPS graduate and has three grandchildren attending schools in the district now.
She said recruiting and retaining teachers would be a top concern if elected, including finding ways to create a more supportive professional environment and providing educators greater autonomy in the classroom.
Drawing on her professional background, Fuller also said that she was disappointed at how politicized COVID-19 mitigation efforts have become and would urge the district to follow public health guidelines during the pandemic if elected to the board.
“Safety of the students and staff has to be the first priority,” she said. “The public health authorities are the experts. They know the issues and whatever they recommend is what we should follow in our schools.”
Previously the Tulsa County District Attorney, Harris said he did not decide to run until after the filing period opened in December and had to first confirm his address is indeed within District 7.
Unlike the other three candidates, Harris does not have any personal or family connections to TPS beyond a stint volunteering with Reading Partners at McClure Elementary School.
“You don’t have to have a direct connection to the district to be an effective, efficient school board member,” he said, noting that while his family chose to send their children to a private school, they were aware that their taxes were still supporting TPS.
Citing his time with Reading Partners, concerns about the district’s pre-pandemic testing data and his prosecutorial experience, Harris said his priority if elected would be addressing reading test scores throughout the district.
“We can talk about all the different programs all day, but if we’re not training our third graders to hit reading proficiency, we’re missing the boat,” he said.
A current TPS parent, Lamkin has been involved in the Parent-Teacher Association at five of the district’s campuses over the course of 16 years. She is currently the president of Memorial High School’s PTA and is a vice president with the Tulsa Council of PTAs.
Citing the relationships she has developed over the years through involvement with her children’s schools, she said her priority if elected would be to find ways to alleviate pressure on educators and better allow them to simply teach, particularly while having to switch instructional methods on short notice due to the pandemic.
“They’re qualified people and they know what they’re doing,” she said. “We need to treat them as the professionals they are. They should not have to deal with as many restrictions from the district and state, especially when it comes to testing right now. Testing is not a good reflection of what the teachers and students are doing in the classroom right now.”