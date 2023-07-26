Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Four Tulsa city councilors sent an email to State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters and other members of the State Board of Education late Wednesday urging them to keep Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation status intact.

The email was sent hours after a spokesman for the board told the Tulsa World that Walters would recommend delaying action on the school district’s accreditation until the state board’s August meeting. It is scheduled to take up the issue at its July meeting on Thursday.

“We believe in accountability paired with compassion, especially in considering the intricacies of operating a large district serving 34,000 students and families and (being) one of the largest employers in the county,” the councilors wrote. “The ramifications of downgrading the accreditation or removing the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools is gravely concerning for our students and our entire region’s economy.”

The letter was signed by Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Jeannie Cue, Crista Patrick and Laura Bellis.

“We represent the communities within Tulsa with most of our Title I Schools, primarily serving low-income students and families,” the councilors wrote. “We acknowledge and understand that there is significant, complex work to be done to ensure all children in our community receive a high-quality education.

“We believe that work is best done collaboratively with a focus on solutions and support for the second-largest school district in the state.”

Walters suggested last week that when assessing TPS’ 2023-24 accreditation he would take into account the fact that a Tulsa school board member was reprimanded for leading a prayer while in her official capacity during a graduation ceremony.

Last year, the State Board of Education voted to accredit TPS with a warning.

The district has been notified that for the upcoming school year, the state’s accreditation office is recommending that the district be accredited with two deficiencies, according to documents obtained through an open records request.

The city councilors also stressed the adverse effect downgrading TPS’ accreditation would have on the state’s education system overall.

“Our entire state already faces a severe teacher shortage, which is critical to having an educated and excellent workforce, and these actions would exacerbate that shortage,” the letter states.

The councilors wrote that they hope to work with local and state education officials to best serve the district’s diverse student population, and they thanked the State Board of Education for its “thoughtful consideration and service on behalf of public education.”

“We are here to support ensuring all our community’s children are safe, educated, and have access to every opportunity,” the email states.

Earlier in the day, Mayor G.T. Bynum told the Tulsa World that he has been in contact with Walters.

“Superintendent Walters and I had a good conversation this morning, and he let me know at that time that TPS accreditation would not be decided tomorrow,” Bynum said. “He said TPS accreditation could be on the agenda for their August meeting.

“He offered to stay in touch over the next month so he can keep me updated, which I appreciate.”

