Four candidates on the ballot for state superintendent primary

Republicans will have four state superintendent candidates to choose from in Tuesday’s primary election.

John Cox, William Crozier, April Grace and Ryan Walters are all vying to succeed current state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who cannot run for the position again due to term limits.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Jena Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cox has worked in public education for 36 years, with the last 28 as the superintendent and principal at Peggs Public School, a dependent district in Cherokee County. He has also taught at Northeastern State University and Mid-America Christian University.

The president of the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools, he ran for state superintendent in 2014 and 2018 as a Democrat. He has said at public forums that he originally registered to vote as a Democrat in order to participate in local elections but switched parties because his views more closely align with the Republican Party.

If elected, he has said he will advocate for the abolition of the state’s report card system that grades districts on an A-F scale and for its replacement with an interactive dashboard.

According to campaign finance reports filed Monday with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, Cox has received contributions from the Osage Nation and administrators from about a dozen school districts across the state. To date, he has also received a combined $2,750 from the political action committees affiliated with American Fidelity Corp. and American Farmers and Ranchers.

Additionally, Cox has loaned his campaign $136,000 of his own money.

A resident of Union City and a former teacher, Crozier made unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate in 1984, state superintendent in 2006 and lieutenant governor in 2010.

His campaign is entirely self-funded with $1,060 of in-kind donations from himself reported to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

The superintendent at Shawnee Public Schools since 2016, Grace has worked in education for more than 30 years across four school districts. She was named the 2021 State Superintendent of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

Along with putting an emphasis on recruiting and retaining teachers, Grace has said she will make bringing additional mental health professionals into schools a priority if elected, including seeking out grants and developing partnerships between school districts and providers.

According to documents filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, Grace’s campaign donors include superintendents from 30 school districts across the state, including Jenks, Bixby, Pryor, Sand Springs and Bartlesville.

Individual donors to the Grace campaign who have hit the $2,900 contribution limit include the Choctaw Nation, former Tulsa school board member and current state House candidate Suzanne Schreiber, Oklahoma City Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Melani Mouse and Chickasaw Nation Secretary of State Bill Lance.

Grace also received $2,500 from the American Fidelity Corp. PAC during an earlier reporting period. She did not list any additional PAC contributions in her pre-primary filings.

Appointed state Secretary of Education in 2020, Walters has taught at McAlester and Millwood high schools. He is also the executive director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

A supporter of the school choice movement, Walters actively advocated during the 2022 legislative session for Senate Bill 1647, which would have offered parents direct access to state funds that could then be used for private school tuition or other educational expenses.

He has also publicly called out school districts for policies and actions that he perceives to be “left wing” or “woke.” Among the districts singled out for criticism by Walters this year are Stillwater Public Schools for allowing students to use the restroom that corresponds to their gender identity rather than their biological sex and Tulsa Public Schools for allowing citizens’ comments at a Board of Education meeting this month calling for board members to participate in diversity, equity and inclusion training to better support LGBTQ students, families and staff.

Among the 15 individual donors to contribute the maximum amount allowed to the Walters campaign this election cycle are Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs President Jonathan Small, former State Superintendent Janet Barresi, former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her husband, Dick DeVos, and Chris Banning, a Republican candidate for state House District 24, which spans portions of Tulsa, Creek and Okmulgee counties.

Walters has also received contributions from state Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City; two members of the State Board of Education, Jennifer Monies and Brian Bobek; as well as Regent Bank CEO and former state Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen and current state Secretary of Energy and Environment Kenneth Wagoner.

To date, Walters has received $9,500 in PAC contributions, including $5,000 from Jenks-based Turnaround Team PAC.

