Founders of Epic Charter Schools sue school that severed ties with them

Epic Charter Schools’ divorce from the management company that made its two co-founders millionaires just landed the two sides in court over claims the founders are owed another $7 million.
Epic Youth Services, owned by Ben Harris and David Chaney, has filed a breach of contract suit in Oklahoma County District Court against the state’s largest charter school system, which Harris and Chaney created.
EYS claims the terms of its mutual termination agreement struck with Epic’s governing board in late May called for it to be compensated for providing the board and charter school system with “reasonable assistance in the data migration with another technology vendor.”
EYS claims it provided such assistance from July 1 through Sept. 30, but its invoices totaling $6.84 million sent to Epic on Oct. 8 have gone unanswered.
The lawsuit also seeks attorneys fees and possible damages.
“Despite multiple attempts to contact (Epic’s) various attorneys, EYS has not received any official response to or payment of the foregoing invoices,” the lawsuit states. “EYS has suffered damages, and (the school system) has unfairly benefited from and have been unjustly enriched as a result of (Epic’s) failure to pay EYS for the services it provided.”
Along with two charter schools in Oklahoma — Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers — Harris and Chaney created EYS, a for-profit school management company, which the schools turned around and paid a 10% cut of all state and federal funding.
It is this same 10% cut of Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended’s collected revenues for July through September of this year that EYS is seeking, according to the lawsuit.
Amid a criminal investigation by state and federal law enforcement into financial practices at Epic in 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt requested an investigative audit of the school.
The findings and their fallout eventually led Epic Charter Schools' governing board to sever all ties with Harris and Chaney, as well as an Epic-branded charter school they founded in California.
The office of State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd issued a report in October 2020 that found millions of dollars in excessive administrative spending and questionable handling of $145 million in taxpayer funds for student learning costs in the previous five years.
The state auditor said that by law, Epic was limited to spending only 5% of its taxpayer dollars on administrative costs, but it was paying Harris and Chaney’s for-profit company twice that for the school’s management.
And to make matters worse, according to Byrd, the duo hired an entire administrative staff at Epic Charter Schools, at public expense, to do the work their for-profit management company was being paid to do.
The audit even found EYS "improperly transferred” $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars from a student Learning Fund account it managed to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.
At a public appearance in Tulsa in mid-November, Byrd said the criminal investigation into the financial practices of Epic’s co- founders and ousted for-profit managers has not been completed despite public claims to the contrary.
“This is far from over. The criminality of this cannot be ignored. There will be charges,” said Byrd, at a luncheon hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County.