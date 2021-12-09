Founders of Epic Charter Schools sue school that severed ties with them

“Despite multiple attempts to contact (Epic’s) various attorneys, EYS has not received any official response to or payment of the foregoing invoices,” the lawsuit states. “EYS has suffered damages, and (the school system) has unfairly benefited from and have been unjustly enriched as a result of (Epic’s) failure to pay EYS for the services it provided.”

Along with two charter schools in Oklahoma — Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers — Harris and Chaney created EYS, a for-profit school management company, which the schools turned around and paid a 10% cut of all state and federal funding.

It is this same 10% cut of Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended’s collected revenues for July through September of this year that EYS is seeking, according to the lawsuit.

Amid a criminal investigation by state and federal law enforcement into financial practices at Epic in 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt requested an investigative audit of the school.

The findings and their fallout eventually led Epic Charter Schools' governing board to sever all ties with Harris and Chaney, as well as an Epic-branded charter school they founded in California.