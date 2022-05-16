Foundational reading skills lacking among Tulsa's early elementary students

Spring testing data show that less than half of Tulsa Public Schools’ early elementary students have foundational reading skills at their grade levels.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, board members received their first look at results from MAP Reading Fluency tests taken this spring by kindergarten, first, second and third grade students.

Based on the tests, conducted March 21-April 8 across the district, 44.4% of Tulsa third grade students demonstrated grade-level appropriate foundational reading skills. The numbers were lower among the younger grades, with 40.8% of kindergartners, 22.1% of second grade students and 12.4% of first grade students reaching that benchmark.

“We believe that COVID-19 significantly impacted those critical early learning years,” Executive Director of Early Childhood Education Kelly Kane said. “Those students experienced a lot of uncertainty and tumultuousness.”

The district started using MAP Reading Fluency tests this year. The exams are conducted up to six times per year, with each exam lasting up to 30 minutes and the specific skills on which students are tested changing as the year progresses.

The test results are then used to gauge early elementary students’ progress on foundational literacy skills, such as recognizing rhyming words or phonics, and group students as needed for targeted additional academic interventions during the school day.

Although it is offered by the same testing company, the MAP Reading Fluency test is not synonymous with the MAP Growth test taken three times per year by TPS students in both reading and math.

With those results in mind, the district is in the process of implementing additional professional development during the summer and the 2022-23 school year on reading instruction for younger grades.

TPS officials said outreach efforts are also underway about reading intervention programs over the summer. Those efforts extend not only to students but to their parents, as well, in order to provide additional support at home.

“It’s one thing to get the children excited about what we’re doing at school and what they’re doing with their teachers, but once they get home, if they have a parent who can’t understand the academic rigor, they don’t know how to put in place the necessary follow through,” board member Jennettie Marshall said.

Additionally, starting this fall, TPS will use the assessment as a screening tool for dyslexia. Starting with the 2022-23 school year, districts will be required under Oklahoma’s Reading Sufficiency Act to screen students in kindergarten through third grade three times per year for dyslexia using an assessment approved by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“It is a screening tool, but it is not a diagnostic tool,” Kane said. “It will give us information on students we should follow up with, though.”

