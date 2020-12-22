Former Tulsa superintendent summoning courage in face of fresh ALS diagnosis

Keith Ballard became a household name in Tulsa when he became superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools in 2008.

But the behind-the-scenes role he has served in for more than half of his nearly five decades in education is motivating him to keep pushing in the face of a harrowing medical diagnosis.

“I can’t control whether or not I have ALS. What I can control is I can be courageous in this thing. Grace, class and dignity — those are the three words I tell myself. Every single morning I start my day with a prayer asking for courage on this day,” he said. “I intend to work as long and as hard as I can. I love my work and I love what I am doing.”

What he’s been quietly doing since leaving the superintendency is educating scores of other educators from around northeastern Oklahoma to take the helm of both school and district-level leadership.

As a full-time professor at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, Ballard teaches three courses and oversees the internship program required of every doctoral student.

He previously taught educators at OU’s main campus in Norman, at Oral Roberts University and at Southern Nazarene University.