Former TPS principals lead state's African American Educator Hall of Fame 2021 class

Hazley, who retired from TPS in 1991, is a native of Enid and an Air Force veteran.

He holds degrees from Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma. At OSU, which he attended on a track scholarship, he added his name to the history books, becoming the first African American to letter in any sport at OSU.

But Hazley ultimately chose education over athletics. His 30-year career started with teaching, then moved into administration.

Hazley’s efforts to curtail truancy became a special focus at McLain.

Out of the school’s approximately 1,200 students, “150 a day were cutting classes,” he said of when he became principal in 1977.

“I knew we had to get control of that,” he added. “They need to be in class to succeed, but also they were hanging out at businesses around the school. It was not a good situation.”

Hazley compiled a list of the truant students and studied the problem until he came up with a plan: they would all be suspended from school until they came back with a parent and met with him.

He had had trouble getting parents involved before. But with this approach, they responded.