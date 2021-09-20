Former TPS principals lead state's African American Educator Hall of Fame 2021 class

Two former Tulsa Public Schools principals will be among the honorees when the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame inducts its 2021 class this week.
The pair, Leroy Alfred and Orlando Hazley, are part of a class of 10 new members who will be inducted at the organization’s 10th annual induction ceremony.
It’s set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Alfred is a longtime elementary school principal whose career spanned almost 40 years.
Hazley was principal of McLain High School before going on to lead the district’s dropout program.
The two retired educators talked to the Tulsa World recently about their careers and what the honor means to them.
Leroy Alfred
When visiting the classes at Alcott Elementary, Leroy Alfred knew how to make an entrance.
“I’d always grab a bicycle. Then I’d ride from room to room,” he said.
It was reflective of the kind of principal he wanted to be, he added — accessible, hands-on, real.
For 38 years with Tulsa Public Schools, Alfred dedicated himself to the field of elementary education.
It’s such a critical phase, he said, adding that “if students had a good foundation, started out on the right foot, they had a good chance to do well in middle school, high school and the rest of their lives.”
As a principal, he served 23 years across four schools — Frost, Lindsey, Anderson and Alcott elementary schools.
Alfred was never content with the status quo and tried to leave each one in a better position than he found it.
That was especially true at Alcott, where he spent 18 years.
When he arrived, the school was in the state’s at-risk category, with woefully low test scores in reading and math.
After taking that first year to assess, Alfred began to implement new programs and practices aimed at turning things around.
Two years in, Alcott was removed from the at-risk list. And each year going forward, the school continued to improve.
In Alfred’s last five years at the school, Alcott ranked in the top third of the district’s 56 elementary schools each year.
“It was a gradual process,” Alfred said. “And it wasn’t all about me. Students, teachers, parents bought into it. We had support from the community and local companies.”
Alfred grew up in Beggs. He holds degrees from Langston University and Northeastern State University. He’s also a decorated Vietnam veteran and an active longtime member of Vernon AME Church.
Alfred, who retired from TPS in 2007, was a member of the Tulsa Area Alliance of Black School Educators.
He believed in supporting younger administrators and sharing tips and research.
“I made it a point to do that. Because I had a lot of support like that early in my career.”
One of the special joys of elementary education is running into former students, which he still does from time to time.
“I remember that chubby little kid whose cheeks I used to pinch, and there standing before me is someone 6-foot-3, 220 pounds,” Alfred said. “And I’m always surprised to see what they’ve grown into — doctors, lawyers, administrators, teachers.”
Among their memories of him, former students never forget his bicycling.
More importantly, though, they remember his words.
“One thing I used to say was to remember the community that helped them get where they are, and try to give back.
“They always remind me that I used to preach that.”
Orlando Hazley
Making sure truant students got back in the classroom did not always make Orlando Hazley popular.
But as he would learn — starting as an assistant principal at Booker T. Washington High School — it was worth it in the long run.
“There was this one kid at Booker T. — boy, he hated me with a passion,” Hazley recalled.
“He was a very bright kid. But he was cutting classes. And every time, he had to come see me. And I gave him hell about it.”
At the time, it didn’t seem like he was getting through to the student, he added. However, a few years later, when their paths crossed again, he would find out otherwise.
“One day I was standing outside the school auditorium, and heard someone call out: ‘Mr. Hazley!’”
It was the student. He was now a graduating senior.
“I expected him to really let me have it,” Hazley said. But to his surprise, instead, the young man wanted to apologize.
“He said, ‘If it hadn’t been for you, I would not have graduated. You saved me.’”
It was experiences like that one, Hazley added, which let him know he was making a difference.
Hazley, who retired from TPS in 1991, is a native of Enid and an Air Force veteran.
He holds degrees from Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma. At OSU, which he attended on a track scholarship, he added his name to the history books, becoming the first African American to letter in any sport at OSU.
But Hazley ultimately chose education over athletics. His 30-year career started with teaching, then moved into administration.
Hazley’s efforts to curtail truancy became a special focus at McLain.
Out of the school’s approximately 1,200 students, “150 a day were cutting classes,” he said of when he became principal in 1977.
“I knew we had to get control of that,” he added. “They need to be in class to succeed, but also they were hanging out at businesses around the school. It was not a good situation.”
Hazley compiled a list of the truant students and studied the problem until he came up with a plan: they would all be suspended from school until they came back with a parent and met with him.
He had had trouble getting parents involved before. But with this approach, they responded.
He worked through the list, meeting with the students and parents until he had pared it down to just three names. And those three, it turned out, were excused absences recorded incorrectly.
What had once seemed like a hopeless problem had effectively been solved.
“That killed it,” Hazley said, adding that truancy was no longer an issue.
Working with parents would also be important with the district’s drop-out program.
In 1986, Hazley left McLain to take the helm of the program.
In some ways it would be the biggest challenge of his career.
“It was no picnic. It was tough. But we were able to get a lot of kids back in school.”
