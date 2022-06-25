Investigations by state education officials and authorizers of Oklahoma’s largest charter school system were prompted by a host of allegations forwarded to them directly by Epic school board member Kathren Stehno.

Contacted by the Tulsa World, Stehno said she came to believe she had been given false, partial or misleading information by Paul Campbell, Epic’s board chairman, and Superintendent Bart Banfield in recent months to influence her decision-making as a board member.

Then, she said, she was approached recently by multiple “whistleblowers” from within Epic’s ranks of employees with allegations that Epic leaders had doled out high-dollar bonuses to a handful of top administrators without school board authorization and violated state law and school policy in the way it withdrew “a high percentage” of its students for truancy.

Read more: Resigned Epic board member answers questions about new 'whistleblower' allegations against school