Former Grimes Elementary building to be home base for Tulsa Virtual Academy's primary grades

Tulsa Public Schools will be repurposing a closed midtown school to accommodate part of its online program.

TPS officials confirmed that the former Grimes Elementary School will house blended learning classes for Tulsa Virtual Academy’s elementary and middle school grades starting later this semester. Students will have the option of going on campus once a week to access academic help, enrichment opportunities and counseling services.

The building will also serve as a testing site for state- and district-required exams and a meeting space for parent conferences.

Tulsa Virtual Academy was already hosting grab-and-go meal service and drive-through meet-and-greet events with its faculty outside the shuttered school at 56th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Citing a $20 million budget shortfall and enrollment capacity at nearby schools, TPS closed Grimes at the end of the 2019-20 school year, along with Wright, Mark Twain and Jones elementary schools.

In an email, a district spokeswoman said the Grimes campus was specifically chosen in part because it could easily accommodate a wide range of classroom accommodations, including those specifically for prekindergarten students.