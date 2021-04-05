Former Congressman Brad Carson named new University of Tulsa president

Former U.S. Congressman Brad Carson was named 21st president of the University of Tulsa, it was announced Monday.

Carson, who grew up in Jenks and represented Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District from 2001-2005. He currently is on faculty at the University of Virginia, where he teaches on national security.

“Brad is an experienced and empowering leader and public servant who has demonstrated his ability to competently lead complex organizations through change," said TU board chairwoman Dana Weber. "Working alongside our faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees and broader TU community, I have confidence he will build on our strong foundation, bring our new strategic plan to fruition and spearhead a truly bright future for TU, for Tulsa and for our region.”

Carson is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law and was a Rhodes Scholar.

