Forecast prompts Union, TPS to move Saturday graduations indoors

With the forecast calling for storms Friday night and Saturday morning, Union and Tulsa public schools are moving their Saturday graduation ceremonies indoors.

Originally slated to be held at Union-Tuttle Stadium, Union High School's ceremony will instead be at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

Because of space limitations, the ceremony will be split in two. Seniors with a last name beginning with A-K will graduate at 11 a.m., while seniors with a last name beginning with L-Z will graduate at 2 p.m. The ceremonies will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

The UMAC's doors will open one hour in advance.

Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools announced Friday afternoon that the ceremonies for Will Rogers College High School, Edison Preparatory High School, Tulsa MET, TRAICE, Phoenix Rising, Tulsa Virtual Academy and North Star Academy will all move from LaFortune Stadium to Expo Square Pavilion.

Rogers’ graduation is set for 10:30 a.m., and Edison’s will still be at 2 p.m. Seniors from the other five schools will participate in a joint ceremony at 5 p.m.

