Forecast prompts Union to move graduation indoors

With the forecast calling for storms Friday night and Saturday morning, Union High School is moving its graduation ceremony indoors.

Originally slated to be held at Union-Tuttle Stadium, the ceremony will instead be at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

With the move, the ceremony will be split in two. Seniors with a last name beginning with A-K will graduate at 11 a.m., while students with a last name beginning with L-Z will graduate at 2 p.m. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

Doors will open one hour in advance.

As of noon Friday, Tulsa Public Schools will still continue with its three outdoor ceremonies scheduled for Saturday.

LaFortune Stadium will host Will Rogers College High School’s graduation at 10:30 a.m., Edison Preparatory High School’s graduation at 2 p.m. and a joint ceremony at 5 p.m. for seniors attending Tulsa MET, TRAICE, Phoenix Rising, Tulsa Virtual Academy and North Star Academy.

