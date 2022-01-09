Five TPS schools to be in distance learning Monday

Five Tulsa Public Schools campuses will be in distance learning Monday.

With one exception, students attending Emerson, Hawthorne and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Memorial Middle School and Phoenix Rising will not have in-person classes on Monday due to staff absences. That lone exception is for Memorial Middle School students receiving Tier 3 or 4 exceptional student support services.

Additionally, the fourth grade dual language classes at Skelly Elementary School and the third and fifth grades at Zarrow International School will also be in distance learning Monday due to staff absences.

Grab and go meal service will be available outside the elementary and middle schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phoenix Rising students needing a meal are asked to call the school at 918-833-8650 to make arrangements.

A decision about Tuesday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Monroe Demonstration Academy, McLain High School and Rogers and Central middle and high schools will all resume in-person classes on Monday. McLain, Rogers and Central started the second semester in distance learning after more than 30 faculty members across the three campuses called in absent.

Union Public Schools is also slated to resume in-person classes Monday, as are Claremore’s Will Rogers Junior High School and Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Liberty Elementary School and Freshman Academy.

