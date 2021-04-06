Five area school board incumbents reelected; Broken Arrow mayor defeated in bid to keep seat

Five local school board members will keep their seats after Tuesday’s general election.
Voters in Tulsa Public Schools’ District 3 narrowly reelected Jennettie Marshall to a second term on the Board of Education. Marshall defeated challenger David Harris 526-501.
The founding pastor of Living Sanctuary Evangelistic Ministries and a former state employee with both the Department of Human Services and Department of Corrections, Marshall was elected to the board in 2017.
Schools in District 3 include Anderson, Burroughs, Celia Clinton, Hamilton, Hawthorne, John Hope Franklin and Whitman elementary schools; Unity Learning, Greenwood Leadership, Dual Language and Monroe Demonstration academies; Central Middle School; and McLain and Central high schools.
Unofficial returns showed several suburban school board members winning by wide margins Tuesday night.
In Berryhill, current school board President Jack Lollis was reelected, defeating Allisha Phillips Craig 311-159.
In Sperry, incumbent April Bowman was reelected to another school board term, defeating Tammy Sam-Hunter 212-63.
In Sand Springs, current school board President Whitney Wagers defeated Miranda Hampton for seat No. 1, 506-266.
On Tulsa Technology Center’s Board of Education, incumbent Sharon Whelpley defeated Paul Kroutter by 4,383-2,046 to retain seat No. 6. The seat’s district includes portions of Broken Arrow and southeast Tulsa.
Meanwhile, in the Union school district, Joey Reyes edged out Kasey Magness by a 229-205 count to succeed outgoing Zone 1 representative Jeff Bennett.
Reyes, president of the Peters Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association, has also been involved with the Union Baseball Booster Club. The bilingual insurance salesman is also the founder of a nonprofit organization and has been a foster parent since 2013.
The campuses of Boevers, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks elementary schools are within the boundaries of Union's Zone 1, along with portions of the attendance areas for Grove, Jefferson, Moore, Ochoa and Peters elementary schools.
Along with Union, two other local districts will have new faces on their school boards. Stephanie Ruttman defeated Rick Lang 1,004-762 to succeed Pat Vanatta as Ward 1 representative on the Owasso school board. Ward 1 covers the district’s northeast side.
On Wagoner's school board, Tamera Belvin defeated Alisha Phelps 486-390 for seat No. 1. The incumbent, Tresa Petre, chose not to seek another term.
Voters approved a bond package for Liberty Public Schools, which straddles the Tulsa-Okmulgee county line, by a 87-18 count. The $340,000 proposition will pay for a new mower and for repairs and maintenance for the district’s HVAC, drainage and plumbing systems.
Area school board races in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Keystone, Liberty, Skiatook and Glenpool drew only one candidate each this election cycle.
Municipal elections: Several municipal races, including two seats on the Broken Arrow City Council, were also on Tuesday’s ballot.
Broken Arrow incumbent Councilor Debra Wimpee finished atop a three-candidate field in Ward 1 by more than 700 votes. Meanwhile, challenger Lisa Ford defeated Mayor Craig Thurmond in Ward 2 by a 4,811-3,335 margin.
Catoosa Mayor Brenda Conley and City Councilors Thomas Sweet and Kyle Gibson were all reelected, with each receiving more than 60% of the votes cast.
Additionally, municipal propositions in Bartlesville and Bixby all passed with more than 75% of the votes cast.