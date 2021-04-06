Five area school board incumbents reelected; Broken Arrow mayor defeated in bid to keep seat

Meanwhile, in the Union school district, Joey Reyes edged out Kasey Magness by a 229-205 count to succeed outgoing Zone 1 representative Jeff Bennett.

Reyes, president of the Peters Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association, has also been involved with the Union Baseball Booster Club. The bilingual insurance salesman is also the founder of a nonprofit organization and has been a foster parent since 2013.

The campuses of Boevers, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks elementary schools are within the boundaries of Union's Zone 1, along with portions of the attendance areas for Grove, Jefferson, Moore, Ochoa and Peters elementary schools.

Along with Union, two other local districts will have new faces on their school boards. Stephanie Ruttman defeated Rick Lang 1,004-762 to succeed Pat Vanatta as Ward 1 representative on the Owasso school board. Ward 1 covers the district’s northeast side.

On Wagoner's school board, Tamera Belvin defeated Alisha Phelps 486-390 for seat No. 1. The incumbent, Tresa Petre, chose not to seek another term.