First of TPS' new STEM labs opens at Hawthorne Elementary School
First of TPS' new STEM labs opens at Hawthorne Elementary School

Hawthorne Elementary School’s students and staff are getting some high-tech toys.

Despite the campus’ being in distance learning Tuesday due to staff absences, the north Tulsa elementary school officially became the first Tulsa Public Schools campus to open a new STEM center as part of a partnership between Devon Energy, the Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“To have a STEM Center here at Hawthorne Elementary is a game changer for our kids,” interim Principal KayLisha Newsome said. “We are wanting our kids to do science, technology, engineering and math. This center helps them do just that.”

Upon completion, the partnership will provide 47 STEM centers across all of TPS’ elementary schools and the Dream Center within six months, plus curriculum materials and professional development for those schools’ teachers.

All of the new STEM centers will include 3D printers, snap circuits, Bee-Bots and Ozobots to facilitate an understanding of science and the basics of coding.

Since 2016, the partnership between Devon Energy and the Ripken Foundation has funded 128 STEM Centers serving more than 50,000 students across 15 states.

“It was important for Devon that we put in 47 STEM Centers so that every single elementary school across Tulsa has one,” Devon Energy’s Christina Rehkop said. “That ensures that every kid, no matter where you live or where you come from, is going to have the same access and same tools to be successful.”

Once they knew the center was coming, Newsome’s students asked almost daily when it would be ready, she said.

Among the students eager to try out the new STEM Center was kindergarten student Nyla Morris, who spent Tuesday afternoon transfixed working a battery-operated circuit that sent a small fan and ball spinning across the room.

“It’s just fun,” she said.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

Hawthorne staying in distance learning Wednesday

For the second straight day, Hawthorne Elementary School will be in distance learning on Wednesday due to staff absences. 

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools said five of the school's 15 teachers called in absent. 

Grab-and-go meal service will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hawthorne’s campus, located at 1105 E. 33rd St. North.

A decision about Thursday's classes will be announced by 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

The north Tulsa school also canceled in-person classes Sept. 1-3 after five of its 15 teachers called in absent.

Since the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 19, staff absences and a dearth of substitutes have forced two other Tulsa Public Schools campuses to temporarily switch to distance learning, as well. 

