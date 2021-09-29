First of TPS' new STEM labs opens at Hawthorne Elementary School

Hawthorne Elementary School’s students and staff are getting some high-tech toys.

Despite the campus’ being in distance learning Tuesday due to staff absences, the north Tulsa elementary school officially became the first Tulsa Public Schools campus to open a new STEM center as part of a partnership between Devon Energy, the Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“To have a STEM Center here at Hawthorne Elementary is a game changer for our kids,” interim Principal KayLisha Newsome said. “We are wanting our kids to do science, technology, engineering and math. This center helps them do just that.”

Upon completion, the partnership will provide 47 STEM centers across all of TPS’ elementary schools and the Dream Center within six months, plus curriculum materials and professional development for those schools’ teachers.

All of the new STEM centers will include 3D printers, snap circuits, Bee-Bots and Ozobots to facilitate an understanding of science and the basics of coding.

Since 2016, the partnership between Devon Energy and the Ripken Foundation has funded 128 STEM Centers serving more than 50,000 students across 15 states.