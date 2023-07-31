Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A group of Oklahoma taxpayers has filed the first legal challenge aimed at blocking the state’s move to open the first religious charter school in the U.S.

Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, a nonprofit, nonpartisan statewide organization, and nine additional plaintiffs —faith leaders, public school parents and public education advocates from across the state — filed litigation Monday morning in Oklahoma County District Court.

They are represented by in-state counsel, as well as attorneys with Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, a national religious freedom advocacy organization, American Civil Liberties Union, Education Law Center, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

“Church-state separation is under attack like we haven't seen in this country in decades,” Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United, and an attorney herself, told the Tulsa World. “It’s time for people to wake up to the connection between church-state separation and all of the rights and freedoms they value in their daily lives — and to fight for it like their lives and our democracy depend on it, because they do.”

Defendants are St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School, a proposed private Catholic online school; the state governing board that recently voted to give it state sanctioning and public education funds; the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, and its five members in their official capacity; the Oklahoma State Department of Education; and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, in his official capacity.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the state from entering into a sponsorship contract with St. Isidore, to block St. Isidore from operating as a charter school and to prohibit any state aid or other state funding from going to St. Isidore.

“It was a no-brainer that we would bring a lawsuit because religious public schools are as clear a violation of religious freedom as we can think of,” Laser said. “Forcing taxpayers to fund a religion that is not their own is what Thomas Jefferson called 'sinful and tyrannical.' This case is about whether this country will allow Christian Nationalists to take over our schools and whether we will allow public education to transform in a way that will leave this country unrecognizable.”

The litigation steers clear of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from making any law respecting an establishment of religion.

Instead, its claims are based on Oklahoma’s state constitution, the Oklahoma Charter School Act and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s own regulations, which is why the case was filed in state, rather than federal court.

"The defining feature of America’s public schools is that they must welcome and serve all students, regardless of a student’s background, beliefs, or abilities. Oklahoma embraces this core principle in its constitution and through a comprehensive system of statutes and regulations," the lawsuit states. "Schools that do not adhere to this principle have long existed and are entitled to operate, but they cannot be part of the public-education system. Permitting otherwise would upend the legal framework Oklahoma has constructed to govern public schools and protect students. Yet, on June 5, 2023, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board took action that would do exactly that."

Brett Farley, a lobbyist for the Catholic church in Oklahoma, told the Tulsa World that news of the lawsuit "came as no surprise."

"We remain confident that the Oklahoma court will ultimately agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion in favor of religious liberty," said Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma.

First, the plaintiffs claim St. Isidore has failed to certify it will comply with state law, including nondiscrimination requirements of state law. The second claim involves how St. Isidore intends to discriminate in admissions, discipline, and employment on the basis of religion, gender identity, and morality.

Additionally, the plaintiffs claim some students with disabilities will be unable to adequately be served by St. Isidore’s proposed instructional mode.

Fourth is a conflict-of-interest claim related to a state legal requirement that requires charter schools to be independent from their management organization. St. Isidore’s application states, as has its proponents in public meetings, that it will hire the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City as its charter management organization, with at least one of the school’s governing board members employed by the archdiocese, as well as ultimate oversight being provided by the archbishop there, as well as the bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa.

Lastly, the plaintiff’s claim that the school’s intention to teach a religious curriculum, including church theology, violates the state constitution and the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act.

The Rev. Dr. Lori Walke, senior minister of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Oklahoma City, told the Tulsa World she sought to become a plaintiff in the case because she believes clergy “must stand up for the separation of church and state.”

“It protects our right to practice our own religion and it protects our right to not practice someone else’s religion. That’s the bottom line for me in this case,” she said. “While Oklahomans are deeply religious, spiritual people, they also value independence, freedom of thought, freedom of conscience.

“This is part of a larger movement where a small group is trying to rewrite the history of the United States and make us something we are not. This is a place of religious freedom. It’s a place where we prioritize letting people practice their faith or no faith without government interference.”

Walke thinks it’s also worth noting that St. Isidore is a monumental money grab, with nationwide legal and funding implications for all public schools.

“I don’t know that this quest for money and this philosophical argument about school choice and shutting down our school system can ever be separated. Yes, it certainly is about money, but it is also inextricably about the philosophy of school choice and defunding our public schools,” she said.

For her, it’s also "feels personal."

“I am a teacher’s kid, teacher’s sister and the proud product of public education, so an attack on public education feels personal to me. I am proud to stand on behalf of my own family and the incredible teachers who poured into me and made me who I am,” Walke said. “It’s also personal in that, when we give public money to our public schools, those schools are required to accept everyone — they serve everyone.

"When public money goes to private religious schools, it is almost certain that my youth group kids, my church kids, my family would not be served, would be rejected. That also makes it personal.”

Oklahoma Catholic church leaders and attorneys with the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Initiative Clinic who helped them with the St. Isidore application have said they view it as a test case to challenge separation of church and state laws across the nation.

In speaking during public meetings before the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, they claimed charter schools are actually private schools, which is the exact opposite of how charter schools are defined in state law.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has assailed the state sponsorship of St. Isidore private Catholic school as “clearly unconstitutional” and the result of “three rogue actors” on the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board acting against his office’s repeated legal warnings.

The early June vote was 3-2, with Brian Bobek of Oklahoma City, Nellie Sanders of Kingfisher, and Scott Strawn of Bethany, voting yes.

Voting no were Robert Franklin of Tulsa and Bill Pearson of Oologah.

State Superintendent Walters, whose office all public education funds flow through, and Gov. Kevin Stitt have hailed the move as an advancement of religious and educational freedom in Oklahoma.

Walters reacted to Monday's lawsuit this way, in a written statement to the Tulsa World: "It is time to end atheism as the state sponsored religion. Suing and targeting the Catholic virtual school is religious persecution because of one’s faith which is the very reason that religious freedom is constitutionally protected. A warped perversion of history has created a modern concept that all religious freedom is driven from the classrooms. I will always side for an individual’s right to choose religious freedom in education."

OKPLAC serves as an umbrella organization for local parent legislative action committees that claim to represent more than 200,000 Oklahoma public school students and their parents.

The other plaintiffs: Melissa Abdo of Tulsa County, Krystal Bonsall of McClain County, Leslie Briggs of Tulsa, Brenda Lené of Logan County, Michele Medley of Oklahoma County, Bruce Prescott of Norman, the Rev. Mitch Randall of Norman, the Rev. Lori Walke of Oklahoma County, and Erika Wright of Cleveland County.