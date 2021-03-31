First legal challenge to charter school funding move by State Board of Education is filed

The first of possibly several legal challenges to a settlement deal by four members of the Oklahoma State Board of Education who are intent on increasing state funding to charter schools was filed Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Public Schools went to district court and filed a petition challenging the state board’s authority in the matter and seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to block any reallocation of revenue that currently flows only to traditional public schools.

The petition also seeks declaratory judgment about how Oklahoma statutes and the state constitution’s provisions on school funding should be interpreted, as well as the State Board of Education’s authority.

Over the strongly voiced objections of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the State Board of Education split 4-3 on March 25 in voting to settle a years-old lawsuit by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association seeking an equal share of revenues from Oklahoma’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.