Final round of National Merit scholars announced

Fifteen recent Tulsa-area high school graduates are among the fourth and final group of National Merit Scholars announced Monday.

Similar to the group of scholars announced in June, Monday’s honorees were selected by sponsor colleges nationwide that made their choices among finalists who will be attending there.

For the Tulsa-area recipients announced Monday, sponsoring colleges include Brigham Young University, Oklahoma State University, Olin College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the University of Alabama, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Tulsa and Vanderbilt University.

Students entered the program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT, an initial screening tool. Along with ACT or SAT test scores to confirm their performance on the PSAT, in order to be considered, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay, and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

Across the Tulsa area, 61 students from more than 20 schools have been named National Merit Scholars in 2022.

Listed by school, the 15 most recently named area winners are:

Bartlesville: Morgan King.

Bishop Kelley: Drew Danz and Emma Williams.

Bixby: Landen Plumlee.

Booker T. Washington: Genevieve Daboval and Henry Holman.

Broken Arrow: Kyle Bergwall.

Holland Hall: Isaac Walker.

Home school: Maria Fite and Hannah Shaw, both of Tulsa.

Jenks: Brandon Isaac and Micah Miles.

Preston: Skyler Price.

Union: Jacob Wise.

Victory Christian: Jack Lyons.