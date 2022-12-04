Filing window opens for more than 20 school board seats

The filing period opens Monday for more than 20 school board seats around the Tulsa area.

Seat No. 3 on the boards of education for Anderson, Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Keystone, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Wagoner are all on the 2023 ballot, along with District 1 for Tulsa Public Schools and District 5 for Tulsa Tech.

Mounds Public Schools will also have an election for seat No. 5.

The filing period runs through 5 p.m. Wednesday and candidates may file with their county election board.

State law requires that candidates must have at least a high school diploma, be a registered voter for at least six months at an address listed within the boundaries of the school board district for which they are running and not have any felony or misdemeanor embezzlement convictions within the last 15 years. Additionally, candidates cannot be related within two degrees by blood or marriage to an employee of the school district they seek to represent.

The primary election is Feb. 14. The voter registration deadline for the February primary election is Jan. 20, while the absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Feb. 9-10.

As per state law, if only two candidates file for a seat or no single candidate in the primary receives a majority of the votes cast, that race will be on the April 4 general election ballot.

With statutorily mandated redistricting still underway, TPS’ board of education opted to file an election resolution using the current District 1 boundaries, which includes the campuses of Council Oak, Clinton West, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences. Currently represented by board President Stacey Woolley, the seat carries a four-year term.

Currently represented by Heather McAdams, Union’s Ward 3 covers the far northwest side of the district’s attendance area, including the campuses of Roy Clark and Ellen Ochoa elementary schools. The seat carries a five-year term.

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Zone 3 covers the district’s northwest side, including the campuses of Creekwood Early Childhood Center, Arrowhead and Creekwood elementary schools, Country Lane Primary, Country Lane Intermediate, Centennial Middle School and Broken Arrow High School. Currently represented by John Cockrell, the seat carries a five-year term.

Currently represented by board President Melissa Abdo, Jenks Public Schools’ Ward 3 includes the campuses of Jenks East Elementary School, Jenks East Intermediate School and Jenks Middle School.

Bixby Public Schools’ Ward 3 stretches from U.S. 64 to Mingo Road and from the district’s northern boundary to South 151st Street. The seat is currently held by board President Matt Dotson.

For Owasso voters, Ward 3 covers the district’s southwest side and is currently represented by board President Neal Kessler.

Tulsa Tech’s Zone 5 covers southwest Osage County, far southern Washington County, far northern Creek County and portions of west and north Tulsa County, including Sand Springs, Skiatook and Collinsville. Currently represented by Danny Hancock, the seat carries a seven-year term.

