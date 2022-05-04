FFA chapters getting comfortable in new convention space

FFA chapters from across Oklahoma are adjusting to their state convention's new home.
“Tulsa has been very receptive of the Oklahoma FFA Association coming,” Edmond FFA adviser Kenny Leatherwood said. “They see the value of having blue and gold jackets in the city. They’ve been very welcoming, and you can tell that we are wanted here. That makes a big difference.”
By the close of the convention Wednesday night, thousands of students from 364 Oklahoma FFA chapters across all 77 counties had packed into the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center downtown for the organization’s first state convention in Tulsa in 96 years.
His last state convention before retirement, Leatherwood has been with Edmond Public Schools for 26 years. Prior to this year, the Oklahoma FFA convention had been in Oklahoma City for four decades, which meant not having to worry about hotel accommodations or finding buses for overnight trips.
Although his city-wide chapter had to put in a little more effort to attend and treated the logistics as comparable to attending a national convention, Leatherwood said the warm welcome helped shake off concerns about the change in tradition. The event is booked to return to Tulsa each spring through its centennial convention in 2026.
"Change is never fun," Leatherwood said. "I'm not going to lie about that. I wasn't excited when I first heard the news, but it has been a pleasant surprise."
Other chapters had to make adjustments, as well, after years of planning around trips to Oklahoma City.
Matt Boyer is the agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser at Claremore High School. Although he has been with the Rogers County district for 17 years, figuring out this year’s convention plans presented a brand new set of challenges.
“When we had our planning meeting with the students, it was a new experience,” he said. “I looked at all the kids and told them, ‘Hey, when I look at you and tell you I don’t know, it’s because I don’t know. I don’t know how it’ll be set up. I don’t know where things are going to be, so this is going to be a great opportunity for us.’”
That opportunity included bringing additional students, with more than 40 Claremore chapter members attending at least one day of the convention. By comparison, 25 were able to attend in 2019.
For the students from Hydro-Eakly, a consolidated district stretching over portions of Blaine and Caddo counties in western Oklahoma, having to travel almost three hours one way instead of just over an hour was not all bad.
“We don’t mind it (coming east). We get out of school for an extra couple of days,” senior Cade Rea said with a laugh. “Yes, it’s a change, but it’s cool.”
1 of 11
Jenks Ag Facility
Bethany Beyer (left) and Jenna Abdo pet a sheep following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jenks Public Schools’ Agricultural Science Facility on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jenks Public Schools superintendent Stacey Butterfield speaks during an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jenks FFA students and other dignitaries take part in a ribbon-cutting at an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jenks Public Schools superintendent Stacey Butterfield (right) and FFA chapter president Jenna Edwards take part in an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
2017 Photo Gallery: Jenks FFA celebrates opening of new barn
1 of 11
Jenks Ag Facility
Bethany Beyer (left) and Jenna Abdo pet a sheep following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jenks Public Schools’ Agricultural Science Facility on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World
Jenks Ag Facility
Visitors look at animals cared for by Jenks High School students after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools Agricultural Science Facility on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
A goat eats before an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
Jenks Public Schools superintendent Stacey Butterfield speaks during an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
Jenks FFA students and other dignitaries take part in a ribbon-cutting at an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
Jenks Public Schools superintendent Stacey Butterfield (right) and FFA chapter president Jenna Edwards take part in an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
A pig rests in its cage at the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
Jenks sophomore Hunter Gibson works with his goat, Hermes, before a ceremony marking the opening of the Jenks Public Schools Agricultural Science Facility on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
Sophomore Hunter Gibson walks his goat, Hermes, after a ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools Agricultural Science Facility on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
Sophomore Hunter Gibson walks his goat, Hermes, after an opening ceremony for the Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Jenks Ag Facility
The Jenks Public Schools agriculture science facility in Jenks, Okla., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
In its first year of existence, the Odyssey of the Mind team from Zarrow International School recently won a state title and earned a spot in the world finals, scheduled for May 25-29 at Iowa State University in Ames.
According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term.