FFA chapters getting comfortable in new convention space

FFA chapters from across Oklahoma are adjusting to their state convention's new home.

“Tulsa has been very receptive of the Oklahoma FFA Association coming,” Edmond FFA adviser Kenny Leatherwood said. “They see the value of having blue and gold jackets in the city. They’ve been very welcoming, and you can tell that we are wanted here. That makes a big difference.”

By the close of the convention Wednesday night, thousands of students from 364 Oklahoma FFA chapters across all 77 counties had packed into the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center downtown for the organization’s first state convention in Tulsa in 96 years.

His last state convention before retirement, Leatherwood has been with Edmond Public Schools for 26 years. Prior to this year, the Oklahoma FFA convention had been in Oklahoma City for four decades, which meant not having to worry about hotel accommodations or finding buses for overnight trips.

Although his city-wide chapter had to put in a little more effort to attend and treated the logistics as comparable to attending a national convention, Leatherwood said the warm welcome helped shake off concerns about the change in tradition. The event is booked to return to Tulsa each spring through its centennial convention in 2026.

"Change is never fun," Leatherwood said. "I'm not going to lie about that. I wasn't excited when I first heard the news, but it has been a pleasant surprise."

Other chapters had to make adjustments, as well, after years of planning around trips to Oklahoma City.

Matt Boyer is the agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser at Claremore High School. Although he has been with the Rogers County district for 17 years, figuring out this year’s convention plans presented a brand new set of challenges.

“When we had our planning meeting with the students, it was a new experience,” he said. “I looked at all the kids and told them, ‘Hey, when I look at you and tell you I don’t know, it’s because I don’t know. I don’t know how it’ll be set up. I don’t know where things are going to be, so this is going to be a great opportunity for us.’”

That opportunity included bringing additional students, with more than 40 Claremore chapter members attending at least one day of the convention. By comparison, 25 were able to attend in 2019.

For the students from Hydro-Eakly, a consolidated district stretching over portions of Blaine and Caddo counties in western Oklahoma, having to travel almost three hours one way instead of just over an hour was not all bad.

“We don’t mind it (coming east). We get out of school for an extra couple of days,” senior Cade Rea said with a laugh. “Yes, it’s a change, but it’s cool.”

