Fewer Oklahoma educators running for state legislative seats

Ed rally newsok

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, speaks outside the entrance to the House chamber to teachers and those rallying for increased education funding during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two years after Oklahoma educators walked out of their classrooms and stormed the state Capitol, fewer teachers are running for state legislative seats.

This year, more than 50 education candidates launched campaigns for legislative seats, down from 112 candidates who ran in 2018, according to figures from the Oklahoma Education Association.

The state’s largest teachers union counts current or retired teachers, schools support staff and candidates who are serving on a local school board as education candidates because of their ties to public schools.

Why are fewer education candidates running for office?

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

