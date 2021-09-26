Few mask opt-outs at TPS, Union amid school district recommendations

As of Wednesday, 909 students at Union Public Schools have opt-out forms on file, or about 6% of the district’s total enrollment. Of those 909 requests, 224 are from students attending Union High School, or 6.8% of the campus’ enrollment.

At 13.6% each, Moore and Peters Elementary Schools have the highest opt-out rates among Union’s schools, while Ellen Ochoa has the lowest at 1.9%.

Union reported 129 cases among its students and staff as of the close of business Friday, a decrease of more than 50 cases since the district set a new one-day record on Sept. 8 of 181 cases. Its mask requirement took effect on Sept. 15.

However, the three other Tulsa-area districts with mask requirements are seeing exemption requests at a much higher rate.

At Glenpool, 15% of students have opted out to date. Unlike the other four area districts, Glenpool’s mask mandate applies to students in third grade and up. As of Friday, the district had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 people in quarantine.

At Jenks, 16.8% percent of students have opted out of the district’s mask requirement. As of Friday afternoon, the district has 46 reported cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff.