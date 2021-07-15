Feds release final portion of $1.4 billion in stimulus funds for Oklahoma's schools

Oklahoma has earned the approval of the U.S. Department of Education for its plan to use about $1.4 billion in federal stimulus money for elementary and secondary education.
The approval for state and education leaders' take on how Oklahoma should deploy the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief means the feds will distribute the final third, $498 million, allocated for the state.
“Oklahoma’s recovery plan, called Ready Together Oklahoma, is dynamic and robust guidance that addresses the most pressing matters for students and families amid the pandemic,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “We are proud of our work toward recovery, and we are grateful to the USDE for their swift approval of our plan.”
The funds come with the requirement that at least 20% be used to address students’ learning loss and social-emotional needs.
Oklahoma is targeting its stimulus funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and to “equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most,” particularly those most affected by the learning conditions amid the pandemic.
For example, Oklahoma schools will be getting a total of $9.78 million in additional fund for serving students facing homelessness.
A number of districts, including Tulsa Public Schools, are already spending American Rescue Plan dollars on expanded summer school offerings. About 11,000 students citywide are participating in this month’s programming at TPS. That represents about one-third of TPS’ total 2020-21 enrollment. By comparison, only 5,000 students participated in TPS summer school in 2019, the last year in-person summer school was offered.
Besides Oklahoma, the federal government approved plans for Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and Ohio this week, and six others plus the District of Columbia last week.
“I am excited to announce approval of Oklahoma’s plan,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a written press statement. “It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year.
“The approval of these plans enables states to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning; meet students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.”