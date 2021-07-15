Feds release final portion of $1.4 billion in stimulus funds for Oklahoma's schools

Oklahoma has earned the approval of the U.S. Department of Education for its plan to use about $1.4 billion in federal stimulus money for elementary and secondary education.

The approval for state and education leaders' take on how Oklahoma should deploy the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief means the feds will distribute the final third, $498 million, allocated for the state.

“Oklahoma’s recovery plan, called Ready Together Oklahoma, is dynamic and robust guidance that addresses the most pressing matters for students and families amid the pandemic,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “We are proud of our work toward recovery, and we are grateful to the USDE for their swift approval of our plan.”

The funds come with the requirement that at least 20% be used to address students’ learning loss and social-emotional needs.