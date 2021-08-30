Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights announced Monday that Oklahoma is one of five states being investigated over its prohibition on mask mandates in schools.

In a letter dated Monday addressed to state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Suzanne Goldberg wrote that her office will be investigating whether the state Department of Education is blocking school districts from meeting the educational needs of students with disabilities due to the terms of Senate Bill 658.

Signed into law in the spring, SB 658 prohibits boards of education for public school districts from requiring masks on campus unless a state of emergency has been declared by the governor. That has not happened, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has publicly indicated that he has no plans to do so; several school districts and charter schools have required masks despite the law.