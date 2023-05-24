Almost 100 students donned beadwork, eagle feathers, stoles, cords and other nods to their cultural or religious backgrounds at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony for Broken Arrow High School.

According to a district spokeswoman, 103 dress code exemption requests were made from among the more than 1,400 Broken Arrow seniors in advance of the ceremony at Tulsa's BOK Center.

Of those 103 requests, 92 were granted. The remaining 11 were duplicate submissions or were for attire that is not subject to review under the current policy.

Tuesday’s ceremony took place as the district faces a civil lawsuit over a confrontation at its 2022 commencement over an eagle feather plume.

As published on the district’s website, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ graduation dress code prohibits seniors from decorating their mortarboards without prior approval. It requires students to fill out an application if they want to make any additions to the standard cap and gown beyond cords, tassels and stoles issued by the district or a post-secondary institution, such as Tulsa Technology Center or Tulsa Community College.

Tribal regalia requests are subject to vetting by Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Indian Education Department, while all other requests have to be reviewed by the student’s principal.

That process can take anywhere from a few days to a week, depending on a host of factors, including the availability of the administrator responsible for considering the request, a district spokeswoman said.

Claiming a violation of both the First Amendment and the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, Otoe-Missouria and Osage graduate Lena’ Black filed the suit on May 15 in Tulsa County District Court, stating that two school district employees attempted to physically remove an eagle feather plume from her mortarboard at Broken Arrow High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony.

Black ultimately left the ceremony due to an anxiety attack brought on by the incident, which damaged the eagle plume.

As of Tuesday night, no court date had been set for Black’s lawsuit.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.