False reports of school shootings made across Oklahoma, FBI says Thursday

The FBI is working with local law enforcement after officers across the state responded early Thursday to false active shooter calls at multiple public school campuses.

The "swatting incidents" investigation remains ongoing, according to the Oklahoma City field office of the FBI. Swatting refers to a prank that draws a large emergency-law enforcement response to a scene, creating a dangerous situation without an actual threat.

"The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made," the statement reads. "We are working alongside our law-enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats."

Rogers College Middle School and High School, Enid High School, Stillwater Junior High School, Miami Junior High School, Durant Public Schools, Medford Public Schools and Ardmore High School all reported fake calls claiming an active shooter on campus, according to local law enforcement and district officials.

Tulsa police responded to Will Rogers High School around 10 a.m. on a call of a possible shooting. Officers soon found the report to be false and no one was in danger. Classes have resumed as usual, and Tulsa Public Schools later released a statement indicating students were never in danger.

"Rogers College Middle and High School experienced a fraudulent call made to the Tulsa Police Department that falsely reported a shooting at the school," according to the statement. "The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public School Campus Police team responded immediately to the school, conducted a full sweep, and confirmed that this was a false report."

The FBI said law enforcement is dedicated to investigating school threats until they are determined to be real or not.

"Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money," the statement reads. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and or individuals so law enforcement immediately."

Enid Police Department reported a large presence at Enid High School after someone called in a similar active shooter report; the school was placed on lockdown until 1 p.m. Officers found no existing threat.

When Stillwater Junior High School received a false threat, Stillwater Police Department officers were dispatched to other sites in the district to "ensure safe and secure learning environments," police said on social media.

Miami Public Schools also used social media to announce a bogus active shooter call at the junior high. A shelter-in-place procedure was executed Thursday morning but was not related to the situation, according to the district.

Durant Public Schools officials said the district was aware a "hoax is happening across the state" while sites were locked down as a precaution. No active shooter was found, so the high school resumed classes later Thursday, according to a social media post.

Around 11 a.m., Grant County received a call of an active shooter at Medford School, but officers cleared the building during a lockdown, according to a Medford Public Schools Facebook post.

An active shooter call also came in around 11 a.m. to Ardmore Police, according to the agency's social media. Officers cleared the building at Ardmore High School, but police said they will continue to keep a presence at the district's school sites.

Across the country, state officials in New Hampshire also reported a similar rash of false active shooter calls at public schools early Thursday. A day earlier, several school districts in West Virginia were targeted by swatting, officials there said. Last week, the FBI in North Carolina started looking into swatting incidents after 15 calls to area schools in one day.

Video: Talking to kids about school shootings