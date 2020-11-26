Exposed students may quarantine at school in short-term policy OK'd by Oklahoma health officials

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday announced a short-term policy change that would allow public school students to quarantine at school if they've been exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom.
Oklahoma school districts will be able to implement an in-school quarantine policy for exposed students beginning Nov. 30 through Dec. 23. Those students, if their district approves the policy, would be able to participate in distance learning in a school-supervised environment.
Currently, students who have been exposed to COVID-19 are required to quarantine at home for a two-week period.
"We’re issuing this change in policy to provide our school districts with some flexibility following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma commissioner of health, said in a news release. “We have recognized that some students subject to a 14-day quarantine may have lost many essential benefits schools provide, such as a safe environment with adult supervision, nutritional support, internet and technology resources and easier access to instructor assistance.
"Adopting this policy change will help protect students and teachers from COVID-19, while also providing a safe environment and resources needed for students to engage in distance learning during their quarantine period.”
Mustang Public Schools became the first district in Oklahoma to institute the new policy after its board approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley said his district recently transitioned to distance learning due a to a high number of quarantines among students and staff. While the goal is to offer in-person learning five days a week, he said that can happen only when it's safe to do so.
"This in-school quarantine pilot program will help move us in that direction," Bradley said. "Our school board and administration believe in the efficacy of masks, and welcome this opportunity to gain a better understanding of their effect on positivity rates. Additionally, the testing provided by this In-School Quarantine (ISQ) Program will provide us data on asymptomatic students that we have previously not had access to."
Implementing an in-school quarantine is optional for schools that are willing and able to follow specific guidelines, which include having a designated space for quarantined students that can accommodate social distancing, the ability to administer rapid testing and constant adult supervision. The designated area must be away from non-exposed students and staff.
Additionally, quarantined students must remain in the designated area at all times during the school day except for restroom breaks and outside time. They also must always wear a mask except when eating. They'll be tested for COVID-19 repeatedly throughout the quarantine period.
“In the past, if a student had tested positive for COVID-19, any students who interacted with the case — up to the entire class — would have been required to move to distance learning for 14 days,” said Dr. Jared Taylor, interim state epidemiologist. “An abrupt change like that is quite disruptive to learning, especially for middle schoolers and high schoolers who attend multiple classes in a day. An in-school quarantine option is the best way to keep our kids in school and prevent them from falling behind. OSDH carefully constructed a list of guidelines that schools must be in compliance with in order to maintain the wellbeing of students and keep everyone safe.”
In a statement, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said "we understand this to be a limited and controlled participation that will inform future public health practice. Districts and families are eager to minimize learning disruption while maintaining appropriate safeguards."
