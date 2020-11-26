Exposed students may quarantine at school in short-term policy OK'd by Oklahoma health officials

Mustang Public Schools became the first district in Oklahoma to institute the new policy after its board approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.

Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley said his district recently transitioned to distance learning due a to a high number of quarantines among students and staff. While the goal is to offer in-person learning five days a week, he said that can happen only when it's safe to do so.

"This in-school quarantine pilot program will help move us in that direction," Bradley said. "Our school board and administration believe in the efficacy of masks, and welcome this opportunity to gain a better understanding of their effect on positivity rates. Additionally, the testing provided by this In-School Quarantine (ISQ) Program will provide us data on asymptomatic students that we have previously not had access to."

Implementing an in-school quarantine is optional for schools that are willing and able to follow specific guidelines, which include having a designated space for quarantined students that can accommodate social distancing, the ability to administer rapid testing and constant adult supervision. The designated area must be away from nonexposed students and staff.