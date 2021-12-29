'Exciting that we get to be with OU': Sapulpa band playing at Alamo Bowl

The University of Oklahoma football team made it a little easier for Sapulpa High School band director Whitney Yokum to get chaperones for her students’ trip over winter break.

Yokum’s students, also known Sapulpa High School’s Big Blue Band, will be performing Wednesday night at halftime of the Alamo Bowl, featuring the Sooners and the University of Oregon.

“It’s been a whirlwind. We actually got a few extra volunteers after we found out about OU,” she said with a chuckle.

Sapulpa’s band was approached earlier this year about several bowl game performance opportunities over winter break. After researching their options, the 100-member band picked the Alamo Bowl several months before the matchup was decided.

When the bowl game’s participants were announced, the excitement for the trip that was already building among the band’s students, staff and parents reached a whole new level.

“This is huge for our band,” senior drum major and percussionist Aubrey Myers said. “We’re putting our name out there.

“It’s really exciting that we get to be with OU, too, because a lot of our seniors are going there next year.”