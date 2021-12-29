'Exciting that we get to be with OU': Sapulpa band playing at Alamo Bowl

The University of Oklahoma football team made it a little easier for Sapulpa High School band director Whitney Yokum to get chaperones for her students’ trip over winter break.
Yokum’s students, also known Sapulpa High School’s Big Blue Band, will be performing Wednesday night at halftime of the Alamo Bowl, featuring the Sooners and the University of Oregon.
“It’s been a whirlwind. We actually got a few extra volunteers after we found out about OU,” she said with a chuckle.
Sapulpa’s band was approached earlier this year about several bowl game performance opportunities over winter break. After researching their options, the 100-member band picked the Alamo Bowl several months before the matchup was decided.
When the bowl game’s participants were announced, the excitement for the trip that was already building among the band’s students, staff and parents reached a whole new level.
“This is huge for our band,” senior drum major and percussionist Aubrey Myers said. “We’re putting our name out there.
“It’s really exciting that we get to be with OU, too, because a lot of our seniors are going there next year.”
Flautist Brianna McKee is among the band seniors planning on attending OU next year. Excited at the prospect of getting to perform in front of thousands of people, she said she was not fazed at all by the extra work needed to prepare for the bowl trip.
Rather than turn in their uniforms and quickly transition to concert band like they normally would at the end of football season, McKee and the other marching band students spent the last few weeks of the fall semester reviewing pep tunes and memorizing “Sweet Caroline,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “YMCA” for their shared halftime performance with three other high school bands.
“Normally, we’d be slowing down about now,” McKee said. “With this, we’re not slowing down at all. We’re just going and going.”
The group loaded up charter buses and left Sapulpa before dawn Sunday. They are scheduled to return on New Year’s Eve.
In addition to the game, a parade contest and a Monday night performance at a pep rally along the Riverwalk, the students and chaperones will get to go to the Alamo, the Tower of the Americas, Market Square and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
The Alamo Bowl trip is also providing a chance to show students some of the opportunities available through the performing arts. Current Sapulpa High School students are getting a peek at collegiate options with the Pride of Oklahoma and the Oregon Marching Band, and younger Sapulpa students have taken notice of the Big Blue Band’s travel plans.
“In my sixth grade clarinet class, I have a little group of five or six football boys who are so rowdy but are so great,” Yokum said. “When they found out we are going to the Alamo Bowl, they came running up to me when I came in and wanted to know if they would get to do that some day.
“They definitely notice that stuff and get excited about it.”
Featured video: The future of extracurricular activities